A landmark underage soccer tournament taking place in Arklow Town FC

Arklow Town FC is set for a landmark underage soccer tournament on Saturday at Travers Insurance Park.

Called the ‘ATFC Summer Cup’, the event is being described by the organisers as the biggest underage tournament ever undertaken in Leinster.

The tournament will feature over 20 under-10 teams from all around Leinster and will feature four Wicklow teams, Arklow Town, Rathnew, Greystones and Enniskerry.

We have 20 teams competing from all around Leinster from as far as Dundalk, Tullamore and the bottom of Wexford so the interest in the tournament has been fantastic,” said Ryan O’Neill of Arklow Town.

“We actually have several teams in reserve. When myself and Gavin Canavan (ATFC U10s co-coach) started with the idea of hosting a tournament it was going to be pretty basic, a small tournament to get enough money to get the kids properly kitted out.

“However as I was typing up the proposal for our committee the idea evolved into something much bigger. We want this template and tournament format to be used by all age levels within the club, it will pave the way to give the kids great experience in proper tournament football but also the chance to play teams from outside their usual leagues.

“I don’t think I am offending anyone in saying that the standard of football in Wicklow right now from schoolboys to adult teams is pretty bad. The only way schoolboy teams will get better is to play better opposition on regular basis, through better leagues but also competitive tournaments.

“This tournament I believe, if ran as we see it, and through all age levels, will raise the standard of schoolboys football in our club and hopefully the knock-on effect is that we improve teams around in the Wicklow league.

“From speaking with people and other clubs I think it might be the biggest schoolboy tournament ever held in the southeast of the country,” he added.

Food and drinks will be available throughout the day with breakfast in the morning, followed by a barbeque for children and attendees for the rest of the day.

The opening ceremony at Travers Insurance Park begins at 9.30am followed by the group stages games which kicks off at 10am, and with the weather set to be hitting 20 degrees it will be a day to remember for Leinster’s underage footballers.

“The opening ceremony itself will be a memory that the children will keep forever, it’s about making a fuss for them and giving them a professional feel to themselves,” said Ryan.

“They will be walking out to the LSL pitch with Champions League music and in front of their supporters and family in the main stand. It will be a big deal for them. I know from speaking with the other coaches of the participating teams, and our own team, they feel like they really are going to the World Cup!

“The tournament itself kicks off at 10am consisting of 20 teams, four groups of five teams. But the day is about tournament football and enjoyment. While there will no doubt be a competitive element the day is to be fun and to be enjoyed as well, hence the carnival type atmosphere we are creating around the ground on the day with ice creams, barbecues etc.

“Depending on the group tables then, this decides the latter stages but every team regardless of where they come in the group will still have something to play for. First and second in each group go into the Cup quarter-final, third places go into a Shield semi-final, fourth places into a Plate semi-final and fifth places into a Plaque semi-final.

“So, as you can see, no team simply plays the group games and has to go home, every player that turns up will be part of the presentation at 4pm and will be called up by their name and jersey number, whether they are receiving a participation certificate or a medal in whichever tournament they end up competing in.

“It will be a great day for children and parents and a real family day out. Free entrance in to view the tournament for anyone interested, but also breakfast in the morning followed by barbecues, shop refreshments and ice creams as we are expecting a sunny day, fingers crossed.” he added.