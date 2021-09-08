A honeymoon in Costa del Balto!

On Friday, August 27, she was tying the knot with partner Brendan Cunningham. Just three days later, she was reporting back for intercounty training with Wicklow. Fast forward another six days, on Sunday, September 5, she was winning her second All-Ireland junior title.

She will have to wait another little while before she can go on her honeymoon, however, due to her now-husband starting a new job this past Monday.

“Honeymoon cut short to go training,” she laughed.

“All worth it. He is a footballer as well, so he understands. It has just been a great week. It has been a rollercoaster. I don’t know what to be thinking. You can see me smiling. I don’t know what to be doing with myself. I am just so happy.

Ahern was one of three players who played on Sunday, who also played in the 2011 All-Ireland championship win against New York, also in Croke Park. Her role within the team is entirely different from what it was ten years ago.

Twenty-two back in 2011, she is now an experienced leader in the Wicklow locker room at 32. Her know-how, as well as that of Lorna Fusciardi and Meadhbh Deeney, who were the other two to have competed in both successful finals, were crucial to Wicklow’s balance with youthful exuberance.

17 of the 30-player squad were 25 or under, after all.

And yet, even for somebody who has enjoyed the career that she has, a lot of the motivation for this year’s final was fueled by last year against Fermanagh. It was the very first time that Wicklow had lost an All-Ireland final. Their previous two, in 1990 and 2011, both ended in success and the expectation for 2020 was that they would bounce right back up to the intermediate championship from which they had been relegated the previous year.

“Ten years later. It has been a long time coming. Yeah, I am massively delighted. I am over the moon.

“I suppose last year, we were favourites going into that again and we didn’t do ourselves justice. I think now, we have the extra year in us, we have that experience of playing better teams in the league and intermediate teams in the league, and I think we weren’t going to let it go this year.

“As much as anything can happen on the day, I think we just knew within ourselves, we had the focus, we had the maturity, and we weren’t going to let this one slip.”

Winning the All-Ireland championship is sensationally in and of itself, but the way that Wicklow went about doing it was something all that more fulfilling. On the day, theirs was a gameplan carried out to perfection as they smothered Antrim. Aggressive from Antrim kick-outs, prudent with their own, disciplined off the ball and ruthless with it in possession, every essence of the way they went about the game looked to have been rehearsed, beat-for-beat on the training ground.

There were physical demands, of course. For Ahern, who was one of the relentlessly energetic front eight that chased down every ball like they were dogs chasing a bone, every ounce of energy had to be meticulously exerted at the right moment.

“It is tiring,” she said with an ironic grin.

“We have been working on that quite a bit. I think Antrim are quite similar in the way they set up, so they are kind of pushing our kick-outs and getting back as quickly as possible, but it is a very energetic gameplan, but it works when it works. We are delighted to come out with an All-Ireland like that.”

Endeavour is only as good as the final product. Fortunately for Wicklow, they were as clinical at one end as they were restrictive at the other. Every single one of the front six got on the scoresheet on the day, while of the 2-17 registers, a remarkable 2-16 was got from play. Clodagh Fox and Meadhbh Deeney’s goals were the icing on the cake, and both came at vital times. The first arrived just after half-time, while Meadhbh Deeney’s came mere minutes after Antrim had given the game a false sense of tension with a goal of their own.

“Both goals came at very good times,” admitted Ahern.

“Clodagh’s goal right after half-time was brilliant. That settled the nerves. We kind of came out saying it is 0-0, we have to win this half as well and then Clodagh scoring a quick goal and somebody following up with a quick point, that just settled nerves again.

“Then we just had to work hard and keep the scoreboard ticking away and then, of course, Meadhbh – the work to get that goal over the line, she really scrambled to get it over the line, so just to get that goal, I think that was when I started thinking, ‘okay, all we have to do now is keep our focus.’”

The next few days to a week will be full of celebrations all over the county, starting in Baltinglass on Sunday night and eventually spreading all over Wicklow. Newly-weds Laurie Ahern and Brendan Cunningham will have to wait all that little bit longer for their honeymoon, with the latter starting a new job on Monday, but to let Laurie put it:

“I have my honeymoon to Baltinglass tonight!”