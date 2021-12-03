A hard-earned win for Coláiste Eoin Hacketstown against Kildare Town CS

Coláiste Eoin 2-13

Kildare Town CS 1-12

Two hammer-blow goals just before the second water break helped Coláiste Eoin Hacketstown secure a place in the South Leinster Senior ‘D’ football semi-final following an entertaining battle with Kildare Town Community School on Thursday afternoon last.

The majors arrived from the boot of Knockananna’s Adam Kinsella (penalty) and substitute Lewis McDonnell from Clonmore and they lifted the border school out of trouble given that they were trailing 1-10 to 0-8 before Kinsella’s wicked strike began the recovery in the 15th minute of the second half.

This was a hard-hitting kind of game played in pleasant conditions for the most part until the sun disappeared behind the clouds in the second half, allowing the December cold to descend and torment the toes of the handful of spectators.

The visitors started brightly, showing that their late arrival and subsequent rushed warm-up wasn’t hampering their performance as they raced into a 0-3 to 0-0 lead in the first five minutes. Jay Thackberry and Jack Ryan (2) getting them up and running superbly.

Coláiste Eoin had been turned over a couple of times early on as they carried the ball into tackles with some burly Kildare men, but they were looking useful.

The home side got off the mark when the physically impressive full-forward Aaron Kelly dissected the posts with a stunner off his left with seven on the clock, but Kildare CS half-back Conor Clancy turned smoothly at full belt to lose his man before sprinting forwards and firing over to leave it 0-4 to 0-1 after eight.

Darragh Kelly’s side steadied from here to the first water break and added points from the excellent Ciarán Harmon (two frees) and the very lively Jack O’Toole after a lovely move involving Harmon, James Whelan and Conor Byrne to leave it 0-4 apiece when Darragh Byrne’s whistle sounded for the first stoppage.

The second quarter belonged to Kildare CS. They opened with a fine goal from Adam Christie who walloped home after 18 from a ball that should have been cleared by the Coláiste Eoin defence.

The visitors would add three points to their tally by the half-time break with Coláiste Eoin registering two wides and trailing by 1-7 to 0-4 and with it all to do when the interval was called

Openings to a second half won’t come much better to anyone than this one did to Coláiste Eoin. Ciarán Harmon (free), James Whelan and Aaron Kelly cut the lead to a goal with three super points, Kildare CS struck back from a free before James Whelan picked out Ewan McRae and the Ballymanus man split the posts superbly.

Kildare CS appeared to be very eager to make positional switches in this game and when their substantial midfielder James Clancy got a scolding from referee Darragh Byrne for contesting a decision against him having already picked up a yellow card earlier, they pulled him off, much to the player’s obvious chagrin at the time.

The move didn’t immediately hurt the visitors as they added two fine points, one coming from their impressive ability to rob and dispossess players in possession.

But then the goals arrived. Aaron Kelly was said to have been fouled in the square and Adam Kinsella fired home.

Moments later Lewis McDonnell won the Kildare CS kick-out and lobbed in a beautiful shot that sailed over Liam Houlihan’s head. Coláiste Eoin led by 2-8 to 1-10 at the second water break.

But it wasn’t all plain sailing from there. Aaron Kelly pushed them further clear with a point after he was picked out by Harmon with a quick free, but Kildare CS rallied and drew level with points from Thackberry (free) and Adam Christie after Coláiste Eoin unforgivably allowed a high ball hop in their square.

But the home side weren’t going to be stopped. With fine games from the likes of Aaron Corless, Matthew Jackson, Caolin Goetelen, Marty Walsh, Adam Byrne, Adam Kinsella and Mark Kinsella in the backs, they halted the Kildare CS march and two stunners from Aaron Kelly and a superb score from Ciarán Harmon after great work from Conor Byrne on the Kildare CS kick-out gave them the room they needed to breathe.

The visitors would come calling for that life-saving major late on but the Coláiste Eoin defence weren’t having it, and Jack O’Toole’s insurance point deep into injury time proved to be the final score in a very entertaining battle.

Coláiste Eoin: Aaron Corless (Clonmore); Matthew Jackson (Michael Dwyers), Caolin Goetelen (Michael Dwyers), Marty Walsh (Clonmore); Adam Byrne (Michael Dwyers), Adam Kinsella (Michael Dwyers) (1-0, p), Mark Kinsella (Michael Dwyers); James Whelan (Clonmore) (0-1), Ciarán Harmon (Michael Dwyers) (0-4, 4f); Dara Connolly (Clonmore), Sean Harmon (Michael Dwyers), Ewan McRae (Michael Dwyers) (0-1); Jack O’Toole (Michael Dwyers) (0-2), Aaron Kelly (Clonmore) (0-3), Conor Byrne (Michael Dwyers). Subs: Lewis McDonnell (Clonmore (1-0) for E McRae (37), Aaron Davis (Clonmore) for L McDonnell (56, inj)

Kildare CS: Liam Houlihan; Joe Broughal, Ewan Morris, Adam Quinn; Robbie Gibbons, Ben Ryan, Conor Clancy (0-1); Adam Balmer, James Clancy; Adam Christie (1-1), Jay Thackberry (0-5, 1f), Jack Ryan (0-5, 2f); Max Coegrace, Cormac Houlihan, Daniel Cox. Subs: Stephen Murtagh for J Clancy (37), Josh Dowling for C Houlihan (48).

Referee: Darragh Byrne (Ballymanus)

