‘A great tribute’ as Parnell AC remember the late MJ Bolton

Layla and Mollie Dixon at the Parnell Athletics New Year's Day 5k in Avondale Forest Park.

First girl home at the at the Parnell Athletics New Year's Day 5k in Avondale was Kiva Gallagher O'Reilly.

Patrick Byrne, Senan Byrne, Adam Priest and Donncha O'Reilly at the Parnell Athletics New Year's Day 5k in Avondale Forest Park.

Timmy McLoughlin makes his way to the line at the Parnell Athletics Run in Avondale.

The Parnell Athletics juvenile team at the Parnell Athletics New Year's Day 5k in Avondale Forest Park.

The Croghan AC girls: Abbey Wolohan, Erin Byrne, Ava Wolohan, Sarah Byrne, Aine Byrne, Suin Byrne and Kate Priest at the Parnell Athletics New Year's Day 5k.

“A great tribute to MJ,” was how Bill Porter described the Parnell AC New Year’s Day 5k which incorporated the inaugural MJ Bolton Perpetual Memorial Shield in memory of a loyal club stalwart who passed away 12 months ago.

A quality field of 130 athletes of all ages turned up for the event on Sunday morning in Avondale Forest Park and Bill Porter says it was “one of our best days”.

Derek Crammond proved unbeatable on the day in the men’s race, finally reeling in the electric Aaron Fitzsimons who had dashed away from the start with a finishing time of 17.37. Aaron was close behind in second in 17.46 while, fittingly, MJ Bolton’s nephew Mark Fleming came home in third place to complete a lovely connection in 18.20.

The battle for third, fourth and fifth was incredibly tight in the men’s race with Mark Fleming, Alan Dalton and Mick Byrne all separated by just six seconds.

Glendalough AC’s Catherine Devitt was in superb form in the women’s race, storming home to win in 20.04 with Donna Quinn Belton in second in 21.55 and Abbey Wolohan in third in a time of 22.07.

Bill Porter wished to offer Parnell AC’s sincere gratitude for their assistance on the day of what was both a sad and a reflective occasion.

“MJ’s anniversary was on December 28,” said Bill. All his family were here to make the presentations and it was a great tribute to a man who gave 50 years to this club. He’s a huge loss, he really is,” he added.

It’s a busy few weeks ahead for Wicklow athletes with the Wicklow Masters cross country championship on this Sunday at 10am in Shangannah in Bray while over 1,000 athletes will descend on Avondale Forest Park the following weekend for the Leinster Intermediate and Masters cross county championships.

Results from the Parnall AC New Year’s Day 5k:

Men’s - 1st: Derek Crammond 17.37; Aaron Fitzsimons 17.46, Mark Fleming 18.20.

Women’s Catherine Devitt 20.04, Donna Quinn Belton 21.22, Abbey Wolohan 22.07.

1st O40: Alan Dalton, Aoife Joyce.

1st O50: Cormac Conry, Roisin Daley.

1st O60: Mick Byrne, Noreen O’Reilly.

1st O70: William Belton, Mary Nolan Hickey.

1st Junior: Kai Fitzsimons, Eloise Geraghty.