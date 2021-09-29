A flying start for St Patrick’s

St Patrick’s 2-8

Tinahely 0-12

The celebratory roar that went up from the St Patrick’s players and supporters when the final whistle sounded under the dreary, rain-filled clouds that hung desperately low over a soaking wet Dunbur Park last Sunday evening told you all you needed to know about what beating Tinahely in the opening game of the 2021 Senior football championship meant to Mick O’Rourke’s charges.

It was a late Saoirse O’Reilly goal that decided the game that was played in awful conditions and it is a victory that will hopefully set this championship alight as Tinahely now look to recover and drive on for their seventh county crown on the trot while Pat’s will feel that this could well be their year with Blessington also feeling that they may be in with a serious shout of dethroning what is possibly the best ladies club football team to have ever existed in the county.

Both sides were short a number of regulars for this game. Emily Hadden and Aimee Maher were just two of the Tinahely stalwarts missing while Lucy Dunne and Clodagh Fox watched on from the sideline for St Patrick’s so expect a very different game if and when these two meet again.

St Patrick’s had the wind for the opening half but still found themselves 0-3 to 0-0 down early on as Tinahely worked the ball well and had points from Laura Hogan (two frees) and Eimear O’Brien but proved wayward and wasteful with sniffs of goal chances that came their way.

Mick O’Rourke brought Laura Manley out the field and sent Sinead McGettigan inside for a time as he looked to start winning a sizable share of possession and quality play from Niamh McGettigan saw Rioghan McGettigan feed Manley who slipped it to Kayleigh Crammond and Pat’s were off the mark.

Up to this point the Tinahely defence had been relatively solid in the face of some probing attacks and dreadful conditions but a long Sarah Evans ball to Erinne Murphy saw the corner-forward finish past Shóna Byrne for the game’s opening goal just before the water break and a huge lift for the home side who badly needed scores on the board with the element in their favour.

Tinahely came looking for a swift recovery but Jackie Kinch’s effort at goal was blocked by Niamh McGettigan who would be on hand to block from Eimear O’Brien a few minutes later with Laura Hogan pointing a free and Pat’s firing two wides in between.

Eimear O’Brien returned Tinahely to the lead at 0-5 to 1-1 after 24 and Laura Hogan swung over a free, awarded against a Pat’s player for playing the ball on the ground, to give Tinahely a two-point cushion after 25.

But crucially for the home side they notched the next two scores, Sinead McGettigan grabbing both, with excellent work from Rioghna McGettigan, Jessica Lyons, Erinne Murphy and Kayleigh Crammond in the lead up.

Laura Hogan would fire over another free to send Tinahely into the half-time break with a one-point lead at 0-7 to 1-3 and you fully expected the defending champions to ease out to victory with the wind and rain at their backs in the second half.

And for a time that looked exactly like what would happen as Jackie Kinch fired over after super work from Sarah Hogan at full-back, Laura Hogan swung over another free, this time for a foul on Emily Mulhall and then Hogan split the posts off her left to leave Tinahely leading by 0-10 to 1-3.

The next few moments were significant. Tinahely registered two wides and Sarah Byrne’s shot was saved by Aimi Healy in the Pat’s goal. Success from these chances and it was game over, but Pat’s survived, and the excellent Sinead McGettigan banged over three beauties into the wind and all of a sudden Pat’s were a point down, hunting like demons, working like dogs and driving hard at every opportunity.

Mick O’Rourke sent in Saoirse O’Reilly, but the lively attacker fluffed her first chance at goal. Laura Hogan gave Tinahely some breathing space with a fine point but then a key moment arrived. Midfielder Aoife Gorman received a yellow card from referee Brian Foley, and it was from here that the game started to really turn the way of the home side.

Sinead McGettigan added two more delightful scores before a high ball into the Tinahely square was kept in by O’Reilly who gathered and walloped home to the back of the net with not long left on the clock, 2-8 to 0-11.

The visitors pressed hard for salvation. Eimear O’Brien pointed to leave just two between the sides. Tinahely players were unhappy that fouls which had earned Aoife Gorman a yellow weren’t having the same consequence for Pat’s players.

The game entered its dying moments and Pat’s attacked up the field and won a free. Sinead McGettigan fired wide, but the time was up, and the final whistle sounded. A mighty victory for St Patrick’s but it’s only one battle, the rest of the war lies ahead, and what drama awaits!

Tinahely will refocus and recover. Conditions played a massive part in this game as did a feisty and vocal home crowd and the opportunity to beat the defending champions on your home patch which always adds an extra incentive.

But Pat’s were full value for their victory. It was the same conditions for both teams. Pat’s showed huge hunger and appetite for battle and had excellent servants in Aine Cahill, Kate Hennessy, Sarah Evans, Sinead McGettigan and Laura Manley just to name a few.

Tinahely aren’t going anywhere fast. Iron out a few issues arising from this opening championship game, take some of those chances that they create so methodically, throw in a few experienced players that were missing and they’ll be a gargantuan challenge for every team in the championship.

St Patrick’s: Aimi Healy; Meadhbh O’Kane, Aine Cahill, Kate Hennessy; Sarah Evans, Niamh McGettigan, Jessica Lyons; Laura Leonard, Sarah Delahunt; Kayleigh Crammond (0-1), Rioghna McGettigan, Sinead McGettigan (0-7, 3f); Erinne Murphy (1-0), Molly Sweeney, Laura Manley. Subs: Aisling Hayden for M Sweeney (H/T), Saoirse O’Reilly (1-0) for E Murphy (43).

Tinahely: Shóna Byrne; Roisin Byrne, Sarah Hogan, Ciara Stokes; Niamh Kenny, Aine Byrne, Shannagh Goetelen; Jessie Byrne, Aoife Gorman; Emily Mulhall, Laura Hogan (0-8, 5f), Eimear O’Brien (0-3); Sarah Byrne, Jackie Kinch (0-1), Ciara Byrne. Subs: Siofra Byrne, Caoimhe Murphy, Eimear O’Sullivan.

Referee: Brian Foley