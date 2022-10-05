A fascinating clash between Éire Óg and Annacurra in the IFC decider

The Annacurra team who defeated Hollywood to secure their place in the 2022 D'Arcy Sand Intermediate football championship final.

The Intermediate county final is almost among us and it’s Éire Óg and Annacurra who will go head-to-head for an opportunity at Senior football in 2023.

Since being relegated last year, Éire Óg have been the favourites to retain Senior status, and after some terrific performances so far in the championship, it’s easy to see why.

Chris Traynor’s side eased into the Intermediate final after a huge 4-16 to 0-11 win over Kilcoole a fortnight ago. Prior to the semi-final win, the Greystones men overcame Kilmacanogue, Barndarrig and Coolkenno, but they did fall to a narrow defeat to Hollywood in the second round.

Éire Óg have a wealth of experience and ability to choose from, and forwards Darren Hayden and Sam Thompson have been two stand out performers for their side this season.

The duo has combined for a whopping 10-24 since the start of the championship and will be keen to continue their form this Saturday.

During Éire Óg’s 17-point win over Kilcoole in the semi-final, veteran forward Darren Hayden netted a hat trick along with a further four points. Thompson contributed another 1-3 for his side during the win, and it’s Éire Óg firepower at the top of the pitch which will need to be stopped by Annacurra.

2021 proved to be a difficult season for Éire Óg. They were relegated from Senior to Intermediate, but they also saw their Junior ‘A’ team relegated to Junior ‘B’.

Chris Traynor was appointed manager at the start of the season and said that despite the low mood initially, a great league campaign helped confidence levels rise.

“You know, I think everybody was a little bit down about being relegated. I suppose we’ve built nicely through the year. We had a good league campaign, and ultimately won Division 1A. The championship has gone okay. We obviously didn’t get on very well with Hollywood, but we’ve regrouped well since then and we’ve had a couple of good wins.

“Éire Óg Greystones are a very proud club and obviously being relegated was a big setback and everything has been focused towards the Intermediate championship really.

“Everyone is very happy to be back in a final, but we’re well aware that Annacurra are a good side and finals are very hard won.”

Meanwhile for their opponents Annacurra, they have enjoyed a fantastic season so far and clinched a spot in the Intermediate final thanks to a late goal from Conor Byrne in the 1-11 to 1-9 win over Hollywood.

After a defeat to Coolkenno in their first Championship outing, Annacurra defeated Hollywood and Newtown on their way to the final four.

Similarly, to Éire Óg, Annacurra have quite the options when it comes to fire power in attacking areas. Conor Byrne and Frank Clune have been mainstays in the starting line-ups for Annacurra and have combined for 2-28 since the start of the campaign.

Manager Joe Murphy was full of praise for his attacking duo and their contributions to the side on their road to the final.

“They’re just two fabulous footballers to be fair.If you go to the other side though, Éire Óg have a full forward line that’s equally as good if not better. The boys are going very well, they’ve trained well all year and I can’t fault them in any way.”

The last time Annacurra were in an Intermediate final was back in 2010 and who did they beat that day? Éire Óg. The whole village of Annacurra will be keen to recreate the history shown that day despite the Greystones outfit being heavy favourites heading into the game.

Joe Murphy has said that this hasn’t affected his side’s preparation for the final.

“Listen, they (Éire Óg) are a fabulous team, there’s no getting away from the fact,” said Joe. “They have footballers spread all over the pitch. They only came down last year and they’re aiming to go straight back up, which would be ideal for them, but we’ll see what we can do to try and stop that.

“I never really bought into any of that favourites stuff, even when I was playing.

“When you get to a final it’s a two-horse race and the favourite tag can pull you down at times and it can help you at times, so I never really look too far into it really.”

One battle which will be worth the admission to Aughrim alone is between two former Wicklow County starts. Éire Óg’s Darren Hayden and Annacurra’s Alan Byrne.

Two players who have given everything for their clubs and the county for years will go head-to-head and if there is one player in the Intermediate Championship which could potentially stop Hayden, it’s Alan Byrne.

Throw-in is at 4pm this Saturday and this will be a highly entertaining match between two sides that are desperate for a chance at Senior football next year.