A fantastic victory for Wicklow as Wynne’s women wallop Derry

Derry 1-1

Wicklow 4-10

Gavin Wynne’s Wicklow side got their Ladies National Football League Division 4 Group B campaign off to a flying start with a 4-10 to 1-1 demolition of Derry in Owenbeg on Sunday afternoon.

This new-look Garden County side that boasted seven debutants in the starting 15 proved far too strong for James McGurk’s Oakleafers and should face into their meeting with Limerick on February 12 with confidence and real ambition.

Wicklow’s new manager watched on as his team roared out of the blocks. Recently announced player of the year Sarah Delahunt got the visitors off the mark with the first point of the game, this after Meadhbh Deeney had gone for goal from a free, only to be denied by Derry goalkeeper Thomasina Cassidy.

Derry struggled to get a foothold in the game with the team in blue setting the tone and they had their first goal within three minutes when Aimee Maher found Aoife Gorman who ran through to fire the ball into the net.

The second goal followed quickly as Wicklow began to dominate and Clodagh Fox turned and sent a bullet of a shot into the top corner of the net to make it 0-0 to 2-1 with less than seven minutes played.

Derry then made it worse on themselves by gifting Wicklow a third goal.

Goalkeeper Cassidy sent a pass straight to Delahunt, who in turn found Meadhbh Deeney who kneed the ball into the open net to give the hosts a mountain to climb in the game with less than 10 minutes even played.

It was a tough opening for any team to take, but Derry, to their credit, responded well with a goal of their own.

Just moments after Wicklow’s Lucy Dunne left the pitch after a yellow card, Eve Diamond dropped a free short, but Annie O’Loughlin was alert and managed to force it over the line for Derry.

Having that extra player for a few minutes helped Derry finally settle into the game, and Erin Doherty scored a free as the hosts showed that they were not going to go down without a fight.

But Wicklow were sharp and clinical when they needed to be, and a free from Meadhbh Deeney and two scores from the impressive Clodagh Fox ensured that they went into the half time break with a nine-point lead at 1-1, 3-4.

The weather continued to deteriorate in the second half, with heavy rain joining the ferocious wind, making it more difficult for both sets of players.

It was Wicklow who started the strongest and added to their lead through Delahunt, Gorman and Cullen as the difference between the sides went into double figures.

Derry looked stronger after the break however, thanks to a number of substitutes, one of which, Katy Holly, worked a good pass into Clodagh Moore, who looked set to find the net only for a brave block from Dunne to turn it wide for a 45.

There was certainly more fight from Derry in the second half despite the conditions and the scoreline, but the threat was always there from Wicklow, who now seemed content to break quickly on the counter-attack whenever a chance arose.

The score line could have read much harsher come the end, but Wicklow were denied two goals, first by a superb goal line block from Emma Connolly, and then a brilliant save from Cassidy to deny Sarah Evans, a save which had manager James McGurk punching the air on the sidelines.

In between those chances, Derry might have had a goal themselves with a crisp move which saw Emma Doherty lay the ball off for Megan Devine to run through, but her shot was just wide of the target.

Late scores from Maher, Fox and Delahunt came amidst a flurry of changes from both sides, and the final say went to the visitors, with Laci-Jane Shannon scoring a goal in added time to round off a very good day for the Garden.

Leitrim eased to an expected victory over Kilkenny in the other game in the group, also on Sunday, by a whopping 7-26 to 0-5.

WICKLOW: Ellen Griffin, Sarah Evans, Sarah Jane Winders, Roisin Byrne, Aimee Maher (0-1), Lucy Dunne, Laci Jane Shannon (1-0), Elizabeth Bourke, Aoife Gorman (1-1), Sarah Delahunt (0-3), Niamh Cullen (0-1), Eimear O’Sullivan, Clodagh Fox (1-3), Meadbh Deeney (1-1, 1f), Aobha Harmon. Subs: Helena Dowling for E O’Sullivan (52), Megan Healy for A Gorman (58), Grainne Flynn for R Byrne (58), Eimear Murphy for N Cullen (60), Erika Dagge for C Fox.

DERRY: Thomasina Cassidy, Hannah Mullan, Blaithin Donnelly, Joanne Corr, Dervla Stinson, Anna Frizelle, Orlaith McCloskey, Kate Hargan, Lea Casey, Anna Martin, Erin Doherty (0-1, 1f), Annie Crozier, Annie O’Loughlin (1-0), Eve Diamond, Aoife McGlone. Subs: Clodagh Moore for E Diamond (26), Katie Holly for K Hargan (30), Emma Doherty for L Casey (37), Kate Higgins for A Crozier (37), Ciara Scullion for N Browne (39), Aoife Boorman for A Martin (45), Dara McKeever for A McGlone (45), Emma Connolly for J Corr (45), Anna Young for E Doherty (55).

REFEREE: Christopher Morgan (Down)

