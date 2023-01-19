A fantastic day of fun and football ahead as 7s tournament goes down to the wire this Saturday in Blessington GAA Club

The Derry side who are the only unbeaten side going into the big finale this weekend.

A huge day of fun and football awaits the players and supporters of Blessington GAA Club this Saturday when the second and final day of the club’s 7s tournament takes place from 2.25pm.

With the Derry team, managed by Eddie Boylan and Christy Broe, flying high from last weekend’s group stages with three wins from three games, it’s up to the chasing pack of five to catch them and reach the All-Ireland 7s final scheduled for a 5.15pm throw-in on Saturday evening.

Derry’s first game this weekend will be against the men of Kerry, managed by Peter Behan and Tony Pender, at 3.35pm, and all eyes will be on the Armagh, Wicklow, Mayo and bottom-of-the-table side Dublin to see if any of them can pose a serious threat to the Oakleaf side who boast warriors such as Kevin John Rogers, Barry Murphy, Gavin Murray and Steven Bohan among their ranks.

Following the completion of the group games, the teams in fifth and sixth position will battle it out to avoid the dreaded wooden spoon and a lifetime of torment whenever they appear in public.

Then the teams in third and fourth spots will compete for the shield honours before the big one, with the winners crowned as champions and lords and masters over all they survey!

Kerry: Ethan Cotter, Stephen Carroll, Anto McLaughlin, Sam Gough, Damo Breen, Conor Dolan, Adam Smyth, Lee Brennan, Tom Fisher (Snr), Barry Finan. Manager: Peter Behan and Tony Pender. Maor Uisce: Austin Brennan.

Mayo: Ruairi Finan, Jack Cotter, Adam Boland, Ciaran Mescal, Barry O’Donovan, Ste Willoughby, Rob Walsh, Matty King, Rob Gilligan, Jonathan Daniels. Manager: Paddy Brophy. Maor Uisce: Jack Sargent.

Armagh: Brian Bohan, Wayne Callaghan, Tom Fisher (Jnr), Conal Gallagher, Cillian Bailey, Rory Cullen, Peter O’Connell, Jamie O’Toole, Jordan Lynch, Wayne Miley, Conor Finan, Mikey O’Toole. Manager: Wes Callaghan.

Dublin: Curtis Geraghty, Dean Siney, Martin Shannon, Daniel Silke Fetherston, Stephen Byrne, Stephen Flanagan, Barry Behan, Fionn O’Donovan, Mick McLoughlin, Kevin Dooley. Manager: Eoin Phibbs. Maor Uisce: Luke O’Brien.

Wicklow: Kevin Hanlon, Eoin Keogh, Jordan Nolan, Sean Mescal, David Williamson, Bryan Carroll, Sean Byrne, Mick Nugent, Jimmy Mulhall, Paul Quinlan, Padraic Quinn, Lukas Sarkauskas. Manager: Jimmy Callaghan.

Derry: Aaron Curran, KJ Rogers, Steven Bohan, James Dooley, Barry Murphy, Gavin Murray, Finn Behan, Dec Fennessy, Johno Behan, Aaron Keogh. Managers: Eddie Boylan and Christy Broe.