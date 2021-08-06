When Kate Kerr-Horan and her beloved Serafina T step out onto the dressage ring at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo later this month representing Ireland, it will be yet another wonderful achievement by a determined and talented woman who has climbed every mountain in front of her since she was three years old.

When news broke last week that the 28-year-old, who hails from Mullins not far from Crossbridge, had secured her place on the Irish Paralympic team a sense of relief washed over her. She had made it. She had conquered it all.

Years of hurt, years of pain, years of difference, years of doubt all washed downstream. Years of effort had proved worth it. Her innate determination, her strong belief and her infectious enthusiasm had brought her from the brink of never walking again as a child to having her head wrecked by logistical nightmares about getting herself, her mother Pam, her mare and the feed she requires to Germany and then on to Japan. It’s been some journey.

For generations of people in this area, the name Kerr has been synonymous with horses. A sharp turn and short spin off the main Tinahely to Hacketstown road at Crossbridge will bring you to a beautiful tree-lined avenue not far from Knockananna and about half-way along that shaded and betimes sun-dappled avenue is a gate through which countless children and adults have passed on their way to riding lessons at Broomfield Equestrian Centre. Around these parts, when you think Kerrs you think horses. It’s as simple as that.

Through sleepy paddocks the driveway ambles and then veers around and you arrive at the Kerr homestead. All is quiet on a Sunday morning. A worryingly large Great Dane called ‘Coco’ lumbers out to you and transforms your casually inquisitive and friendly ‘hello’ into a fearful and slightly desperate ‘HELLO, HELLO’ until you realise that the hound has no intentions of devouring you but is just intrigued by your scent and that of your bag. You breathe a sigh of relief because you know full well that you were just seconds from breaking into a sob and crying for your mother.

A voice breaks the silence in another yard. ‘Come on,’ it calls with undeniable authority. Even Coco obeys.

Into a small square you go, the rear of the house. The smell of horses. History. Tradition. If these walls could talk. Pam Kerr greets you, a broad smile, genuine. Kate, the recently announced Paralympian, appears from the kitchen door. Coco gets a telling off from Pam and is told to evacuate the area in no uncertain terms. If it was me, I’d go. No questions asked. Coco hangs about. Either brave or a fool, I’m not quite sure.

The first thing you recognise in Kate is strength, determination. Breathing doesn’t come easy to her, but you soon forget that because this woman exudes energy and passion.

A childhood accident was to change Kate’s life forever. A suspected kick from a loose horse in a field left her fighting for her life. She was rushed to Crumlin Hospital and then to Beaumont Hospital and from there she embarked on a long and arduous recovery.

‘At the age of three I had a head injury. I was in hospital for a long time. I was left with a left-sided weakness. I also had to have a tracheostomy and when that was taken out it left me with a stridor,’ said Kate.

Pam is moving about the yard getting things done but is always there to offer a memory or an insight.

‘She had to have a big operation. Her windpipe was paralysed so they had to take half of one of her ribs and put that in, so her windpipe is half open. When she’s under stress... she is restricted in her breathing, so physical exercise like walking fast or riding, she breathes very heavy. She was the first child they had ever done in Ireland. It was a major, major operation back then. And we had to weigh it up because they said she could lose some of her voice because of it but her voice is perfect, sometimes too good,’ jokes Pam and you can’t help but sense of fierce bond between the two.

We’ll leave the past for now. Pam and Kate have lived it and probably don’t need to revisit it too often. The breaking news is that Kate Kerr-Horan has made the Irish Paralympian team for the 2020 games in Tokyo. The woman with a degree in Equine Business from Maynooth University and who is a Level 1 riding instructor will represent her country at the very highest level. The woman with the bright smile and the big heart from Mullins has achieved her most precious dream.

Her performances in 2021 have brought her to where she wanted to be. For over a decade she’s clung to and worked towards the goal of qualifying for the Paralympics and following on from scoring her best mark ever at a recent selection event, that goal was reached.

‘The last selection went really well. I got my best mark ever. So, I was hopeful, but until you get the confirmation, you’re always wondering what if, what if, but when I got the call, it was relief more than anything else, because if I don’t get to go with my best mark, what more can I do?’ said Kate.

‘Usually, we would have to go to a few internationals, for them to see us compared to the rest who are in our grade. This year, because of Covid, they said we don’t have to go to any internationals, but there were three selection trials, three in England, three in Ireland, because there were two riders in based in England, and then four here.

‘There was one in April, one in May and one in June. I did well in the first one, second one wasn’t as good but the third was when I scored my best mark ever.

‘Initially we had two individual places (available for the six riders). We hadn’t qualified for the team (competition), we hadn’t finished high enough two years ago. There were six riders but between us we had 10 horses, 10 competing for two places. And it was only when I got the call to confirm that I had been selected that I found out there was a team going,’ she added.

The journey to this point began in 2007 when Kate was approached by Dara Kearney of Par Equestrian Ireland and asked if she would consider joining.

‘I started out in showing, going to all the local shows. I competed at Dublin Horse Show. I was doing that until 2007 and I was approached by a woman in a show in Kildare and she asked me if I would be interested in joined Para Equestrian Ireland, and that was Dara Kearney. That brought me into the world of Para. In 2008 I went to my first international show, that was in England, and from there it’s been building.

‘I’ve been to competitions in Sweden in 2017 at the European championships, in 2015 I was in France at another Europeans and my first Europeans was in 2013 in Denmark.

‘Recently I finished second in Doha, that was first second. And it was my second competition on the mare I have now and that was my highest mark.

‘We’re graded one to five, depending on your disability. One is the lowest and that’s for people in wheelchairs or who don’t have the use of their legs. And then five is for the more able bodied. I’m grade three. So, my tests are in walk and trot. They’re very technical.

‘Even in the last two years the standard has gone through the roof, that’s the standard of horse I mean. The standard just keeps going up and up. Riders are starting to have falls now because the horses are so powerful and they’re not able to control them.

‘And they need these highly strung horses to get the good marks because one (person) gets a good horse and then another gets a better one,’ she added.

For Kate, the sport of dressage is about the poetry between horse and rider. There is no force, just harmony, a beautiful dance where the softness of movement from the rider tells the horse what needs to be done and it’s the level of harmony between rider and horse that makes the difference.

‘Dressage is dancing horses, basically. There’s a poetry to it. It’s not about force. There has to be a harmony between horse and rider and it’s that that divides the top riders from the lower riders. They say it takes a year to build up a strong partnership with a horse. Dressage is the training of a horse to respond to the rider’s aids at a certain point in the arena. When it is done well, the rider’s aids are almost invisible to anyone watching.

‘In the Para world, the judges don’t look at our disability. The judge makes a decision based on what the horse is doing. How you ride the horse effects how the horse performs. In the Para world, it’s mostly about softness because a lot of us wouldn’t have the strength to make the horse do something like an able-bodied person would. We have to be able to do it through softness and it’s mostly through our feet and our core,’ said Kate.

Kate will be riding Serafina T (‘Fina’) in Japan, having bought her in 2018. ‘Fina’ is simply stunning. 17 hands, intelligent, mischievous, graceful in movement, sleek, a coat that glistens and eyes that dance, she is a huge part of Kate’s world, along with her dog, Indy, a little scamp who dances around the yard under the watchful and slightly disdainful eye of Coco.

‘We found her in 2018. I had gone to a competition with my older mare, and we said that she wasn’t up to that standard anymore. Seraphina T was the third horse we looked at.

‘She was in Wales, and it was only an hour from Hollyhead, so we got the ferry and looked at her.

‘We really liked her, and we said we’d see about buying her. And then the hassle started with getting her vetted and back to Ireland.

‘But we were buying her from her breeder, and she said that she would bring her over because she wanted to see where she was going.

‘She was seven when we bought her, so the breeder had had her since she was born. When she said she was bringing her over it was a massive relief for us because it meant we didn’t have to pay someone to do it,’ said Kate.

Kate’s previous horse, Arlande, had been experienced, mature, but ‘Fina’ was boisterous and energetic. To get to where she needed to be, Kate was going to have to work. And work she did.

‘We went to our first competition with her in July of 2018 and it was a big eye opener to me as to how fit I needed to be because her paces are really, really big. It was a big step up for me. The mare I had before had been older and she had kind of taught me the ropes. This one I had to teach. It went as well as could be expected, I had only had her for a month. I spent that winter training.

‘I started riding two or three horses a day. I got an exercise bike, and I would go on it every day. Because of my breathing, I have to be even more fit than someone else to ride her.

So, I ride two or three horses and day and then go on my bike. Nowadays I’m doing that with two or three jumpers on to try and get my body used to the heat because last week it was 37 degrees in Tokyo. And that’s been that way since the beginning of this year. I’ve been building up both my fitness and hers so that if we were told that we were going (to the Olympics) we were ready.

‘Then we came back (from Doha) and did another few (competitions) and they went ok and then we went to England in July 2019 and got really good marks. After that I was selected for the Europeans, but ‘Fina’ reacted to something, and her leg started to swell up, so I missed those Europeans. We got her back (to fitness) in October of that year, and I got something I had always wanted to get. I had always said that I wanted to get 70 per cent at an international competition and I got it at a show in England. As it happened, our national championships were on the week before and we had some people going from here and they wanted me to go help them (in Dublin). So, I went up on the Saturday to help them on the Sunday morning and on Sunday my mum left with Fina to go to England. Then on Sunday afternoon I had to fly from Dublin to England on my own and get a taxi to the arena because it started on the Monday,’ she added.

Kate and ‘Fina’ have a strong bond. Out in the yard while posing for photographs they jostle each other, ‘Fina’ nudging Kate and Kate stroking her neck and laughing, always laughing. Happy.

‘We’ve a very strong partnership. We’ve built it up. I feel we have built stronger than I have with previous horses. She’s very nice in the stable. She comes over and she’s always looking for me. When I’m riding her, she’s still not at the stage where she knows this is what I want. If there’s a horse walking past, she’ll forget about me and she’ll have to look at the horse. She loses concentration very easily and that’s my biggest challenge, trying to keep her on track,’ she said.

When there’s mention of hopes and dreams from Tokyo it’s not a clear picture for Kate. Getting here was such a long-held and precious dream that achieving that now means that she needs to reassess the situation and start to understand what she wants.

Obviously, the aim is a medal but her own performance is the key, and the not insignificant goal of beating her biggest rival and dear friend from England along the way.

‘Hopes are, if I’m very honest, there’s a British girl, and my mum has said that my job will be done if I beat her. We’re really good friends but she’s always been top of her grade and that’s my one thing, to beat her,’ jokes Kate.

‘I’d be aiming for a medal but I’m not going to pin my hopes on it. That’s my aim, but I’m realistic, because the standard of horses is just phenomenal.

‘To get to my first Paralympics is a huge thing but now I’m starting to think about what I am hoping for, I hadn’t even started thinking about that. It’s been my goal now for 10 years to get here and it’s more of a relief than anything else,’ she added.

Kate, Pam and Serafina T leave Mullins on Friday to head for Germany for 10 days. From there they will travel to Japan, the humans on the 18th, the horse on the 19th. They will have a week to prepare and acclimatise in Japan before the competition starts.

Kate says there are so many people she’d like to thank and pay tribute to.

‘Just to thank everyone who supported me through my life and who might have helped me in any way, and a big thanks to everyone in Beaumont Hospital, Crumlin Childrens Hospital, the Rehab in Dun Laoghaire and Enable Ireland because they have got me to where I am today.

‘Seamus Kennedy comes down and helps us most days. And Niamh Caulfield. Donie McNamara. He found my previous mare and he said when we found ‘Fina’ to get her and that she was good enough. He’s been my trainer for many years. Before Covid we would go down maybe every fortnight (to Limerick).

‘Since Covid, I’ve bought a system. It’s a robot that goes on a stand and my iPod goes on the robot. I wear a watch and the robot follows me around and it’s like a Zoom lesson. I’m on a phone call to him and I have an earpiece in my ear and I’m able to talk to him and he’s able to see what I’m doing,’ she added.

Covid wasn’t entirely negative for the Kerrs. Yes, it had a huge impact in terms of business but when it came to having time to train and really focus on her sport and her dream it was something from which major positives could be taken.

I ask Pam how she feels about her daughter achieving her dream and bringing huge pride to the county.

Pam doesn’t seem like a person who might gush or launch into a big spiel, but you can hear in the voice and see in the eyes that there’s a sense that all those days spent beside her bed in the various hospitals, all those countless days of hardship and effort along the road, all those torments a young child standing out from the crowd will unfortunately suffer have brought us to this point.

But there’s also a sense that the real fuel for this journey was Kate’s determination.

‘Determination. She drives me mad. On a Sunday I’d be thinking a day off and she’d say, ‘I think I’ll go ride the mare’, and that entails me getting up first and setting everything up. She’s a very determined lady. I remember when we went to the Rehab (NRH), a tough place. They wouldn’t let me sit in because they said Kate was looking at me too much. And I remember days when she would be stripped down to her vest and the sweat, for a four-year-old kid, the sweat was rolling off her. And they said, ‘if you want her to walk, she’s going to have to do this, she has to’.

‘My father and Billy Barker had set Kate’s pony up in a pony and trap and when she got home (from the hospital), she was driving that. And from that weekend she progressed. Her grandfather used to sit beside her in the trap but that was the beginning, and the physios all agreed with me that she was making great progress and that it was because she had come home. Dublin was an alien world.

‘I’m amazed. Absolutely. To achieve what she’s achieved. I mean, I’ve always wanted to ride in the Olympics. Everyone’s dream is to ride in the Olympics, but for Kate to do it with a disability... and it hasn’t been an easy road, tough going. The mare we have now, she was young and green when she got her. She bucked Kate off and I wondered should I not let Kate ride her and Kate said, ‘no, I want to ride her, I want to do this’. So, we went through about three months with the mare.

‘It’s very different for Kate. Kate has one strong leg. I say to people, ‘go around your daily work with one hand tied behind your back (to understand). So, it took the mare a while to understand that she had to do things differently with Kate. And it took three months. And it was the first time that Kate had a younger horse.

‘And then there was the day she was down doing a competition and the horse leaped up in the air and spun around and Kate just went about her business. Other people might have said they wanted to get down but not Kate.

‘I hope it promotes to people that there is an end to the tunnel,’ she said.

This Friday Kate, Pam and Serafina T will bid farewell to Indy and Coco and the rest of the animals on their beautiful farm and head down the driveway to the tree-lined avenue. They’ll pull out of the gate and turn left and make the short journey to the main road and embark on what will hopefully be a magical and an unforgettable adventure.

The journey to this point hasn’t been easy, nobody needs to tell Kate or Pam that.

One day nearly 25 years ago Pam left the farm no doubt wondering if her precious daughter would survive the trip to hospital. On Friday they depart for the Paralympics.

It’s been some journey.