Wicklow

A dream come true - Wicklow’s Kate Kerr-Horan to represent Ireland at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Talented rider qualifies for Paralympics

Kate Kerr-Horan with Serafina T ahead of their departure for Germany and then Japan for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo. Expand
Kate and her beloved Indy at the family farm at Mullins. Expand

Kate Kerr-Horan with Serafina T ahead of their departure for Germany and then Japan for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

Kate and her beloved Indy at the family farm at Mullins.

Wicklow

Brendan Lawrence

When Kate Kerr-Horan and her beloved Serafina T step out onto the dressage ring at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo later this month representing Ireland, it will be yet another wonderful achievement by a determined and talented woman who has climbed every mountain in front of her since she was three years old.

When news broke last week that the 28-year-old, who hails from Mullins not far from Crossbridge, had secured her place on the Irish Paralympic team a sense of relief washed over her. She had made it. She had conquered it all.

Years of hurt, years of pain, years of difference, years of doubt all washed downstream. Years of effort had proved worth it. Her innate determination, her strong belief and her infectious enthusiasm had brought her from the brink of never walking again as a child to having her head wrecked by logistical nightmares about getting herself, her mother Pam, her mare and the feed she requires to Germany and then on to Japan. It’s been some journey.

