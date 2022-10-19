A cracking contest sees An Tóchar come out on top after Junior ‘B’ battle with Rathnew

An Tóchar 5-4

Rathnew 2-5

An Tóchar and Rathnew met in a well contested and enjoyable final of the Wicklow LGFA Junior ‘B’ championship played at Ashford on Saturday last.

Both sides brought out a sizable following of supporters and the spectators banks in Ashford have not been as packed for a ladies game for some time.

It took both sides a little while to settle into a pattern of play, with passes and kicks going astray early in play on both sides.

However, Rathnew drew first blood when centre-forward Shelly Culbert raced through to shoot a goal after six minutes.

An Tóchar responded four minutes later when wing forward Neasa McGillicuddy scored from close in to leave the score level at a goal apiece after 10 minutes.

Rathnew were beginning to look dangerous whenever Kara Doyle and Chelsea Snell gained possession but Marcella Price in goal and full-back Ella McAuley were minding their house carefully.

The An Tóchar midfield pairing of Orla Fee and Orla Molloy were now getting a grip in the middle third of the field. Fee, in particular, was a powerful carrier of the ball on solo runs and seemed to have boundless energy for her runs up and down the field. She scored a point after 15 minutes to put the Roundwood ladies ahead.

Rathnew’s Kasey Doyle and Clodagh Quinn continued to defend stoutly, keeping An Tóchar scoreless for the next 10 minutes. Corner-forward Chelsea Snell goaled with five minutes left in the half to put the Red and Green back in front by 2-0 to 1-1.

An Tóchar responded almost immediately when corner-forward Amy Louise Price struck for a second An Tóchar goal. Orla Fee added a point from play but a Kara Doyle point from a Rathnew free left the Roundwood side just ahead by a point at 2-2 to 2-1 at the half-time break.

An Tóchar began the second half with a bang. Orla Fee gained possession from the throw-in and proceeded to solo straight through the heart of the Rathnew defence to shoot a great goal. Aisling Doyle added a point.

Despite the Rathnew response of a point from Chelsea Snell, An Tóchar broke through again for Orla Fee to shoot her second goal. 4-3 to 2-2 now with An Tóchar enjoying a purple patch in the game.

When Orla Fee completed her hat-trick of goals after 13 minutes it began to look that the An Tóchar girls would drive on for victory. But they would only score once again as Rathnew began to steady the ship.

Chelsea Snell pointed a free and Orla Fee responded with a like score for An Tóchar. This was to be their final score with 14 minutes still left to go.

Rathnew came much more into the game from here to the end. Half-time subs Faye Larkin and Ria Gregory, plus second-half subs Eve Cowdrey and Mia Cowdrey were prominent but two further points from Kara Doyle was their only reward.

A last-minute penalty from Chelsea Snell was brilliantly saved by An Tóchar goalie Marcella Price.

The final score was An Tóchar 5-4, Rathnew 2-5 and the LGFA Junior ‘B’ cup was presented to An Tóchar captain Orla Molloy by Stephan McNulty.

An Tóchar: Marcella Price; Sally O’Toole, Ella McAuley, Niaobh Concagh; Maebh Smith, Katherine Lawlor, Abby Grey; Orla Fee (3-3), Orla Molloy; Neasa McGillicuddy (1-0), Aisling Doyle (0-1), Eimer Gorman; Any Louise Price (1-0), Shauna Murtagh, Rachel Leacy. Subs: Grace Ann Hassett, Lillian Molloy, Holly Freaney, Ruth Nolan.

Rathnew: Mia Gough; Natasha Byrne, Kasey Doyle, Clodagh Quinn; Kiva Doyle, Sophie Murphy, Holly O’Connor; Amy Irwin, Abbie O’Loughlin; Ciara Mernagh, Shelly Culbert (1-0), Danielle Quinn; Ruby O’Shea, Kara Doyle (0-3), Chelsea Snell (1-2). Subs: Faye Larkin, Ria Gregory, Mia Cowdrey, Eve Cowdrey

Referee: Con O Ceadaigh (Kilcoole)