A comprehensive win for flying Arklow Under-14 girls in Leinster League

Arklow 38

Dundalk 5

Arklow RFC’s Under-14 girls wrapped up the regular Leinster League season with a comprehensive win over Dundalk in atrocious conditions on Saturday.

The difficult conditions dictated a narrow game, and Arklow took just three minutes to assert their forward dominance as they kept the ball in the pack and went through the phases, culminating in Olivia Burke picking and driving over to open the scoring.

On eight minutes, a lovely break in midfield by Georgia Horan, and a further carry by Pearl Tyner, brought Arklow to the Dundalk line, where Laragh O Callaghan Royo picked and went over to score.

A nice break by Zoe Byrne in the 17th minute took Arklow into the Dundalk 22, Arklow remained calm and kept the ball in the pack driving Dundalk back with each phase, and Zoe Byrne completed the passage of play by scoring from close range.

On the stroke of half-time the Arklow pack again showed their power as they made ground at each phase, bringing them to the Dundalk line, and the ball was flashed out the backline for Lucy Doyle Farrington to power over under the posts.

The half-time score had Arklow ahead 26-0. Dundalk changed their game plan at the break and started to put boot to ball, but the Arklow back three carried the ball back at Dundalk excellently and it took just six minutes of the second half before Arklow were on the scoresheet again.

Strong carries from Lucy Doyle Farrington, Olivia Burke and Sophia White brought Arklow into the Dundalk 22, and a superb pass from scrum-half Ciara Gavaghan found Aoibhe Merrigan Carroll, who was unstoppable as she charged over to score between the posts.

Two minutes later, a superb kick return by Ruby Tracy set Arklow up on the Dundalk 22, again the pack went through the phases, and Lucy Doyle Farrington went over to score her second.

Defeat here saw Dundalk finished fourth in the league and means they will return to take on Arklow in the playoff semi-final on St Patrick’s weekend.

Arklow: Pearl Tyner, Sarah Cullen, Georgia Horan, Lucy Doyle Farrington, Hannah Cawley, Sophia White, Ciara Gavaghan, Zara Merrigan, Ellie McCann, Laragh O Callaghan Royo, Olivia Burke, Aoibhe Merrigan Carroll, Zoe Byrne, Ali Gunning, Aoife Kelly, Saoirse Healy, Emma Gannon, Laura Mates, Nikita Doyle, Caragh O Toole, Layla Dixon, Abbie Byrne, Ruby Tracy.