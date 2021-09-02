A chance for redemption

Wicklow captain Sarah Jane Winders with the West County Hotel Cup at a photoshoot in Croke Park ahead of the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football Championship final against Antrim.

This Sunday sees Mark Murnaghan’s football team take on Antrim in the TG4 All-Ireland Junior final as they go in search of their first All-Ireland crown since 2011.

That they made it back to this decider in the face of Covid disruptions and the fact that no players from either Blessington or Tinahely, last year’s county Senior finalists, speaks volumes about the quality within the squad and they carry a favourites tag into the battle with the Saffrons but they are fully aware of the challenge that awaits them.

With the scalps of Limerick, Carlow, Antrim and Derry on their belts the Wicklow women headed for Tang to face Limerick in the semi-final while Antrim would take on Carlow the following day.

A stunning performance saw the Garden County side blitz Limerick with a strong running game and hungry defence. All over the field this team has leaders and willing warriors who are not afraid to put their bodies on the line for the Wicklow jersey.

Antrim will cause Wicklow problems, of that there’s little doubt, with Aoife Taggart grabbing 1-1 in the earlier game between these two sides, Grainne McLaughlin five points and Cathy Carey 0-3 in the 1-17 to 1-12 victory for the Wicklow women.

Going on that form it’s not unfair to say that Wicklow have an advantage, but you also have to take into account the venue, the occasion and the defeat to Fermanagh last year. How will these Wicklow players react to this?

We can only hope that they will react well and bring the class and talent they have in abundance to the fore and play the best football that they can this Sunday in Croke Park.

“We know what’s ahead of us. It won’t be easy. It’ll be our toughest game all year but we’re going to be ready to hit the ground running at 11.45am,” said Mark Murnaghan.

“Hopefully we can make amends. We know what went wrong. On Croke Park, it’s brilliant for the players but it’s a football pitch at the end of the day. We’re going to Croke Park to win an All-Ireland and that’s the one reason we’re going to Croke Park for, not to admire the stadium. If we win it, we can enjoy it but we’re only aiming for 11.45am on Sunday,” he added.

The Wicklow team that faced Limerick was as follows: Linda Dempsey; Megan Healy, Sarah Jane Winders, Lucy Dunne; Lorna Fusciardi, Alanna Conry, Aoife Gillen; Niamh McGettigan, Sarah Delahunt; Laurie Ahern, Meadhbh Deeney, Rioghna McGettigan; Clodagh Fox, Catherine Dempsey, Marie Kealy. Subs: Sinead McGettigan, Kate Hennessy, Amy Burke, Ella Parke, Sarah Miley.