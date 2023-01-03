A brilliant day out in Dunbur as the heroes of 2004/06 topple warriors of 2012

The Farrell/O'Brien team who took part in the St. Pat's Legends game.

The Dunne/Jameson team that took part in the St. Pat's Legends game.

The elder statesmen team managed by Casey O’Brien and Gerry Farrell got the better of the 2012 squad who had Gail Dunne and Gary Jameson in charge when both sides met in the Legends game at Dunbur Park on New Year’s Eve.

An injury to club stalwart Gary Jameson and the performance of Ian ‘Lexus’ Murphy in the goals for the 2004/2006 team were the key factors in deciding this battle according to one spectator.

The loss of Jameson led to the 2012 team “falling apart” according to the eyewitness, who also claimed that the injury occurred to the popular ‘Jemo’ after just four minutes of play.

Joint manager of the defeated team Gail Dunne was in no mood for chatting on Tuesday afternoon as he was still fuming at what he called the “terrible” performance of match referee John Smith.

“He should have been a sheepdog trials he was blowing his whistle so much,” said Dunne.

Two points separated the sides at the end and Dunne says that the event, organised by Dean Healy, was “brilliant” and that it was wonderful to catch up with all the former players.

“It was an absolute pleasure to be up there,” said Gail.