A bright beginning for Rita’s fantastic #signmeup idea

Louise Keane from the Camogie Association, Aisling Hubbard from Wicklow Sports Partnership, Geraldine McTavish, GAA National Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Cllr. Shay Cullen, Rita Brady from An Tóchar, Clara Jenkinson, Sports Inclusion Disability Officer at Wicklow Sports Partnership, Dave Murray, chairman of Wicklow County Health and Wellbeing committee , Louise Burke from Sports Ireland, Chris Brady from An Tóchar, Lisa Jackson from the Wicklow Health and Wellbeing committee and Collette Cody, GAA Health and Wellbeing administrator at the launch of Rita Brady’s superb #signmeup initiative.

A great idea is like a seed. It needs the right conditions and the support of its environment to flourish and grow to its full potential.

In many ways, Rita Brady’s enlightened vision of a means of breaking down barriers and improving communication was a seed, and with the help and assistance and support of a network of willing people, it has become a strong and proud creation that was officially launched in Roundwood last Friday evening.

The initiative creates awareness of the challenges faced by those with hearing difficulties and encourages greater social inclusion by promoting use of Gaelic games related sign language in clubs.

Several months ago a video detailing the GAA related signs was made in Roundwood and featured many well-known local players and officials including Danny Staunton, Mark Jackson, John Keenan, Lorna Fusciardi and Nicky Dunne.

Friday night seen the culmination of a very busy period involving An Tóchar GAA Club, Irish Deaf Society, Wicklow Sports and Recreation Partnership, Community & Health Department GAA, National GAA Diversity & Inclusion Office GAA, the Camogie Association, Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and Wicklow GAA Health & Wellbeing Committee.

Rita Brady, Healthy Club Officer in An Tóchar GAA Club is an ISL user who wanted to find a way to make her GAA community more aware of ISL and give people the opportunity to learn some Gaelic games ISL signs.

Her passion to achieve this was the catalyst to bring together a working group which included representatives from An Tochar GAA, the Irish Deaf Society, Wicklow Sports and Recreation Partnership, GAA, The Camogie Association, LGFA and Wicklow GAA Health & Wellbeing Committee to create an Irish Sign Language Video.

On Friday night, some of the many speakers described Rita as a ‘force’ and that without her energy and positivity and drive the project might not have survived its earliest stages.

The HSE reports that one in six people have some level of hearing loss, with one person in a thousand acutely deaf using Irish Sign Language (ISL) to communicate. The capacity to communicate, to be understood and to understand influences our sense of social inclusion and belonging.

The ISL working group put their creative minds together to develop content for Gaelic games ISL videos. The Gaelic games ISL videos production was funded by Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership and Irish Life. Local Club and County Gaelic games players, referees, and volunteers along with Irish Deaf Society presenters from County Wicklow were delighted to be involved in creating the video and bringing #signmeup to life.

“This #Signmeup Irish Sign Language video lives the vision of Wicklow Sport & Recreation Partnership, to have “More people enjoying taking part”, said Clara Jenkinson of Wicklow Sport & Recreation Partnership on Friday night.

“The ISL video comes from a community passion to be inclusive in our sports, in our community and reduce barriers to participation in local GAA clubs for the deaf community of Wicklow and Ireland,” she added.

The #Signmeup initiative includes the Gaelic games ISL video which shows the most commonly used GAA terms in Irish Sign Language. Throughout the video as a Gaelic Games skill or action is demonstrated, the related ISL Sign is being shown.

The aim of the video is to create greater awareness of ISL and provide the viewer with the opportunity to learn some elements of our third national language and how it can be integrated into Gaelic games activities.

The video is accompanied by signage for club grounds providing QR codes directly linking to the videos. It will also be shared widely on online channels and social media.

With support from Wicklow County Health & Wellbeing Committee, several An Tóchar GAA Club coaches, over a six-week period, will roll out the #signmeup initiative by integrating the signs shown in the ISL Gaelic games video into their weekly training sessions as a way of creating awareness and embedding ISL in the club. Other clubs in the county will be invited to take part in the #signmeup initiative and will be provided with pitch and indoor signage to promote it.

As well as that, the video will be uploaded on to the GAA’s learning portal and can be assessed by coaches from anywhere in the world.

“The priority for County Health and Wellbeing committees is to support our clubs to respond to their needs and work with them in progressing and embedding health and wellbeing throughout the spectrum of activities that they offer their members and wider communities,” said Wicklow County Health & Wellbeing Committee Chairperson, David Murray.

“Being part of the #signmeup working group has been a fantastic experience! Creating a resource that generates awareness of ISL and how it can be introduced into our clubs will help create greater opportunity for those with hearing difficulties or loss to participate in more in club activities. The partnerships formed between all the organisations involved, really highlighted the importance and benefits of working together in collaborative way, all the different perspectives really contributed towards the development of the #signmeup resource that will work through the Gaelic Games family”.

“As a community-based sports organisation, that reaches into every corner of Ireland, the GAA know that the #signmeup initiative creates greater awareness of ISL and provides opportunities for its integration into our clubs with the aim of supporting our members who live with some level of hearing loss or are profoundly deaf by offering an inclusive, diverse, and welcoming environment for everyone,” he added.

Present on the night were GAA National Diversity & Inclusion Officer Geraldine McTavish and the Camogie Association President Hilda Breslin.

“The aim of the Gaelic Games Associations is to offer an inclusive, diverse, and welcoming environment for everyone. In the past number of years, we have been committed to enhancing diversity and inclusion within the Gaelic Games Associations at all levels and we are committed to keeping this momentum going,” said Geraldine McTavish.

“In recent years we’ve seen the success of campaigns to increase participation in our games and we are delighted to be doing the same across Ireland’s diverse population, to promoting sport and physical activity to everyone regardless of age, disability, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, or fitness level. It is another big breakthrough for us to bring this Gaelic Games Associations “Sign me up” initiative to life for all of our members,” she added.

An Tóchar GAA Club turned on the style last Friday night, with a warm and comfortable hall for the panel discussion, delicious treats for all and a warm and genuine welcome.