A big night of boxing ahead at Arklow Boxing Club

The Arkow Boxing Club members who will compete at the annual sponsored tournament on December 15 from 7pm.

Arklow Boxing Club’s annual sponsored tournament resumes this year on Thursday night, December 15, in the boxing club on Emoclew Road.

A total of 15 bouts are down for decision with some of the boxers having their first outing on the big stage.

Opponents are from Co. Wicklow, Kildare, Wexford and surrounding counties.

This is the club’s first sponsored tournament in three years due to the pandemic and boxing more or less ceased during that horrible time.

Club officials are delighted that their main sponsors, Sovereign Security, Pat and Veronica Fitzgerald, Eamon and Mary Burke, SKPS, Pettitts Arklow and Arklow Marine Services are still on Board. Doors open at 7pm and admission €5.

The club’s underage team are not being left out either as their annual show sponsored by An Garda Síochána is being held on the following Tuesday, December 20, with doors opening at 7pm and admission also €5.

The boys and girls then have their Christmas break except those who entered the Leinster championships in January who will be stepping up training over the Christmas season.