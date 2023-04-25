Six teams will do battle for the O’Donoghue Cup

Bray Emmets in search of their fifth Senior title on the trot

Despite an early scare that Avondale-Barndarrig would not be able to enter a team into the Senior hurling championship due to a clerical mix up, it was eventually decided and agreed upon at Monday night’s county board meeting that the new amalgamation can, in fact, take part in this year’s now six-team competition.

The round robin championship will see the top four teams through to the semi-finals and the opening round throws up some interesting clashes.

Defending champions Bray Emmets will begin their hunt for a fifth consecutive O’Donoghue Cup when they take on Kiltegan. If anyone has learned anything in the last two years it’s that Kiltegan are not a side to take lightly, and with a league win over a drastically weakened Bray side under their belts in 2023 already, the men from the west will fancy themselves to cause a bit of a stir straight out of the blocks.

Carnew Emmets and Éire Óg should be an entertaining affair with the subplot of Eamonn Scallan having been involved with both teams, most recently Carnew, no doubt an interesting one on the day.

Glenealy will be the first team to test the new marriage of Avondale and Barndarrig. If Michael Anthony O’Neill has his men ready for another shot at the title, the honeymoon for the new group side could well be relatively short.

Six teams, round robin, top four to semi-finals.

First round games: Kiltegan v Bray Emmets, Avondale/Barndarrig v Glenealy, Carnew Emmets v Éire Og Greystones.