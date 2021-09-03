Simon Harris backed into 7/2 from 5/1 for Fine Gael leadership

Simon Harris is growing in popularity as a future Fine Gael leader according to a shift in the betting this week as pressure grows on party Deputy Simon Coveney.

The latest Boyle Sports betting patterns suggest Leo Varadkar may not resume Taoiseach duties as scheduled as part of the coalition government deal as he was backed last month into 6/5 from 3/1 to be replaced before the end of next year.

Now the race to succeed him has taken a twist, with BoyleSports easing long-time odds-on favourite Simon Coveney back out to even money from 4/11 this week. The Cork South-Central TD is set to face an Oireachtas Committee next week to answer questions over deleted text messages relating to his role in the appointment of Katherine Zappone as US Envoy.

Instead momentum is gathering behind Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris, who backed Coveney in the leadership election which saw Leo Varadkar appointed in 2017.

He started the year out at 12/1 but is now a 7/2 second favourite, with Paschal Donohoe and Helen McEntee also prominent in the betting at 7/1 and 8/1 respectively.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Simon Coveney has long been rated an-odds favourite to replace Leo Varadkar, but Irish punters have been keen to snap up better prices on other candidates in the last few days. Simon Harris in particular is now being singled out as leadership material and at 7/2 from 12/1 since the start of the year, we could have a much closer battle down the line than expected.”