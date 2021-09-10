Run the Line and support Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team

The Run the Line fundraiser is for Dublin and Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team.

THE Run the Line fundraising event for Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team returns this November.

The event consists of two separate races, 13km and 26km, across the Dublin Mountains, starting and finishing in Glencullen Adventure Park, and taking in many spectacular locations along the way offering breath-taking views.

This year’s fundraising efforts will focus on supporting continued efforts to have a purpose built home in order to meet the needs of the busy rescue team. Members need somewhere to train and store essential gear and equipment, which could also act as a base from which search and rescue operations can be coordinated.

The team will be out in full force in Glencullen Adventure Park, and along the route.

Run the Line takes place on Saturday, November 20, starting at 10 a.m..