RNLI launch to assist two paddle boarders off the Wicklow coast

WICKLOW RNLI launched its lifeboats last Tuesday after reports of a pair of paddle boarders in difficulty.

Both the inshore D class and al-weather lifeboats were launched to sea just after 5 p.m., after receiving news that two paddle boarders were in trouble south of the Silver Strand.

As the volunteer crews on both lifeboats made their way to the scene, they received news from the Coast Guard, who confirmed that the two paddle boarders had managed to get themselves safely to the shore, and no further assistance was required.

The rescue operation was then stood down.

If you see anyone in difficulties in the water Dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.

Wicklow RNLI have been saving lives at sea since their formation back in 1857.