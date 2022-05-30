RNLI assist motorboat at risk of getting washed up onto rocks under the Black Castle

THE Wicklow RNLI Inshore Lifeboat was launched on Sunday morning after reports of a motorboat in difficulty south of Wicklow Harbour.

The lifeboat launched just after 9.55 a.m. and was on the scene three minutes later.

The owner of the motorboat was using a boat hook to keep the vessel from getting washed up onto the rocks under the Black Castle during challenging conditions. The weather at the time was wind north easterly force 3/4 with slight seas and good visibility.

The inshore lifeboat got close enough to transfer a line to the motorboat, and it was quickly hauled out to sea and away from danger. A towline was established, and the motorboat was towed the short distance back to Wicklow harbour.

The two men were landed safely ashore on the south quay at 10:22 p.m., none the worst after their ordeal.

Speaking after the callout Wicklow RNLI Press Officer, Tommy Dover said: ‘A speedy response by the Inshore lifeboat crew in challenging conditions resulted in a good outcome today.’