Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.9°C Dublin

RNLI assist motorboat at risk of getting washed up onto rocks under the Black Castle

A file pic of the Wicklow RNLI Inshore Lifeboat. Expand

Close

A file pic of the Wicklow RNLI Inshore Lifeboat.

A file pic of the Wicklow RNLI Inshore Lifeboat.

A file pic of the Wicklow RNLI Inshore Lifeboat.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

THE Wicklow RNLI Inshore Lifeboat was launched on Sunday morning after reports of a motorboat in difficulty south of Wicklow Harbour.

The lifeboat launched just after 9.55 a.m. and was on the scene three minutes later.

The owner of the motorboat was using a boat hook to keep the vessel from getting washed up onto the rocks under the Black Castle during challenging conditions. The weather at the time was wind north easterly force 3/4 with slight seas and good visibility.

The inshore lifeboat got close enough to transfer a line to the motorboat, and it was quickly hauled out to sea and away from danger. A towline was established, and the motorboat was towed the short distance back to Wicklow harbour.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

The two men were landed safely ashore on the south quay at 10:22 p.m., none the worst after their ordeal.

Speaking after the callout Wicklow RNLI Press Officer, Tommy Dover said: ‘A speedy response by the Inshore lifeboat crew in challenging conditions resulted in a good outcome today.’

Privacy