Rise in new car registrations in Wicklow compared to 2020

New car registrations are up on last year's figures but down on 2019 numbers.

New car registrations in Wicklow rose by 15.3 per cent in County Wicklow from January to August of this year, compared to the same period in 2020.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) has released their official new vehicle statistics.

Nationally, there were 6,013 new cars registrations for August compared to 4,808 in August 2020, a jump of 25.1per cent. 5,088 new car registrations took place in August 2019, before the pandemic hit.

There were 2,116 new car registrations in the Garden County from January to August of this year, compared to 1,838 new car registrations in 2020, representing a 2,23 per cent share of the market in 2021, and a 2.33 share in 2020.

Nationally, 96,309 new cars have been registered this to date compared to 78,864 for the same period in 2020, a 22.1 per cent rise, and 110,527 in 2019, a 12.9 per cent reduction.

Light Commercials Vehicles saw an increase of 2,972 registrations compared to August last year 1,689 and 1,890 for the same month in 2019. Year to date 24,783 new LCVs were registered which is an increase of 48.4 per cent on last year’s 16,701.

Heavy Goods Vehicles recorded 188 registrations in August when compared to 186 in August 2020 and 155 August 2019. The year to date HGV's registrations totalled 2,038 compared with 1,642 in 2020, up 24.1 per cent, and 2,209 in 2019, a decrease of 7.7 per cent.

5,088 used cars were imported in August 2021, compared with 8,141 imports in August 2020, a decrease on the 9,706 imports in August 2019. Year to date used imports are up 16.4 per cent (46,185) on 2020 (39,668) and down 36.0 per cent on 2019 (72,214).

831 new electric vehicles registered were in August compared to 294 in August 2020. So far this year 7,057 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 2,954 on the same period 2020.

Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrids and Hybrids all continue to increase their market share, with their combined market share now over 30.76 per cent. Diesel now accounts for 34.09 per cent, Petrol 32.5 per cent, Hybrid 16.32 per cent, Electric 7.33 per cent and Plug-in Electric Hybrid 7.11 per cent of the market.