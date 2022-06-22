Rian Rooney delivers for Carnew as late stunner beats Michael Hogans

Michael Hogans 1-11

Carnew Emmets 2-9

A point scored by Carnew wing back Rian Rooney in the final minute proved to be the winning score in this keenly contested Minor ‘B’ championship opener played at Rooster Park in Avoca on Monday night last, June 20.

Hogans did mount a couple of attacks in the time added period, but the Emmets held on for a 2-9 to 1-11 victory.

Hogans made most of the running in the first half with Paddy Harpur giving them an edge in the middle third of the field. Harpur had them ahead with a point from play in the second minute.

The Emmets full-forward, Zach Jordan, levelled a minute later with a fine point off his left boot.

He put Carnew ahead from a free a couple of minutes later and it took Michael Hogans until the tenth minute to get level with a Mark O’Reilly point from play.

Hogans were getting forward in short passing movements and were supporting each other well in attack.

However, they were finding the Emmets defence a tough nut to crack where William Kenny, Adam Jordan and Callum Ryan were difficult to get by.

Zach Jordan put Carnew back in front again when he converted a free awarded for a late tackle. Hogans were making the running, but Carnew were ahead by 0-3 to 0-2.

It took a fine save by Callum Steadman to keep out a Paddy Harpur goal in the 15th minute, following a great run through the middle by the Hogans midfielder.

Mark O’Reilly struck the post a little later and it took until the 18th minute for Paddy Harpur to bring he sides level again from a free.

Hogans probably had the better of exchanges in the ten minutes before half-time and Lee Kenny put them in the driving seat at the break when he beat Callum Steadman for the game’s first goal coming up to the break. Michael Hogans led by 1-3 to 0-3 at this stage, probably a fair enough indication of the run of play.

Niall McDonald earned his keep when he brought off a great save from Zach Jordan in the opening minute of the second half. Paddy Harpur increased the Hogans lead to four points when he pointed a free.

Yet by the five-minute mark Carnew were on level terms when Zach Jordan converted another free and corner-forward Callum Walshe sneaked a shot from the right wing under the bar at the angle of post and bar to leave the sides all square at 1-4 apiece.

The contest developed into an honestly fought battle in the remainder of the second half with neither side really gaining the upperhand.

Lee Kenny and Zach Jordan exchanged points before Jordan put the Carnew lads ahead with two points, one from a free. Points from Mark O’Reilly and Paddy Harpur reeled them back in and Jack Kennedy put Hogans ahead again with a fine score from a 45.

Callum Walshe was set up for a fine goal by Fionn Darcy to put the Emmets two ahead again. In a spirited response Paddy Harpur and Kian Fluskey brought the game level again at 2-7 to 1-10. Jordan converted a free, but Paddy Harpur levelled matters again with two minutes left.

With a draw beckoning Rian Rooney stepped up to the plate with the point that took the honours for Carnew Emmets. Nobody would have been disappointed with a draw, but the game is never over until the final whistle.

Final score: Carnew Emmets 2-9, Michael Dwyers 1-11.

Carnew Emmets: Callum Steadman; Dylan Kenny, William Kenny, Cillian Doyle; Callum Ryan, Adam Jordan, Rian Rooney (0-1); Craig Grannell, Kenneth Cullen; Jack Gregan, Ryan Austin, Fionn Darcy; Tom Brennan, Zach Jordan (0-8, 6f), Callum Walsh (2-0). Subs: MJ Hughes, Niall Kavanagh.

Michael Hogans: Noel McDonald; Ciaran Conway, Liam Murphy, Cormac Moore; Gavin Cullen, Jack Kennedy (0-1), Josh Browne; Jamie Doyle, Paddy Harpur (0-6); Mark O’Reilly (0-2), Lee Kenny (1-1), Kian Fluskey (0-1); Jake Manley, Caleb Fox, Rhys McGee. Subs: Oisin Allen, Taylor Hanlon, Brooklyn Busher.

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim)