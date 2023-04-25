Rathnew hang on for victory against Tinahely despite being reduced to 12 players

Village manager also sent off in SFL Division 3 fixture

Rathnew 2-11

Rathnew, despite being down to 12 players by the end, hung on and survived a Tinahely fight back which brought them from being in arrears by seven points midway through the second half to being just one point adrift at the end of the seven-minute period of added time at the end in this SFL Division 3 game played in Tinahely on Saturday afternoon last.

The opening 10 minutes were evenly contested with Tinahely a point ahead through a Tony D’Arcy free and two points from marks scored by Daniel Ging.

The visitors had responded through Mark Doyle and Eoin Doyle before two quick points from Doyle and Ronan Doyle had Rathnew ahead at 0-4 to 0-3, but Tony D’Arcy brought the sides level with his only point from play at the end of the first quarter.

The Rathnew full-forward line of Mark Doyle, Jordan Graham and Eoin Doyle looked dangerous when in possession but Tinahely were coping well in the middle third of the field through Willie Dillon, Bill Kavanagh and Niall Gorman.

Paul Merrigan edged Rathnew ahead again, but Tony D’Arcy levelled matters again from a free. Rathnew did not help their cause by dissention when frees were awarded against them and this became more pronounced throughout the game.

Rathnew's Stuart Murphy wins this aerial tussle.

The accurate Mark Doyle, Sam Healy (following a mistake on a Tinahely kick out) and Euan Culbert got three quick points in a row to put a little daylight between the sides as the half-time break approached.

Two Tony D’Arcy frees kept Tinahely in the hunt but a strong finish from the visitors when Jordan Graham pointed and an alert Eoin Doyle reacted quickest to finish a Stuart Murphy rebound from the post to the back of the net left the visiting team ahead by 1-9 to 0-7 at the break.

Rathnew got off to a bad start in the second half when they lost midfielder Stuart Murphy to a straight red card after three minutes. Two Tinahely points from Tony D’Arcy (free) and Niall Gorman reduced the gap between the sides to a goal after eight minutes.

However, Paul Merrigan steadied Rathnew nerves when he scored their second goal after 11 minutes. A further point from Jordan Graham left seven points between the sides at the three-quarter stage, 2-10 to 0-9.

With Michael Óg O’Neill coming more into the game in centre field and Rathnew holding possession when on attack, it began to look as if they would see out the game comfortably.

When Jordan Graham knocked in a third goal it seemed that it was game over. However, the referee deemed the pass to Graham to be illegal, the score did not stand and Rathnew were not pleased.

Tony D’Arcy converted two frees and Tinahely began to sense that they might still get back into the game.

Around the 20-minute mark the visitors lost manager Peter Dignam to a red card. Dignam had come on to collect a football kicked out to him by goalie Josh O’Connor but when he clashed with Tinahely player Willie Dillon, the referee reached for his card.

Mark Doyle steadied things again for Rathnew with a point on 22 minutes. It was to be their final score of the game.

Tinahely kept running at the Rathnew defence, drawing fouls and as the game approached the final minute the gap had narrowed to a goal, following three points from Tony D’Arcy and one from Daniel Ging.

At this stage Rathnew lost Sam Healy to a red card, leaving them to see out whatever period of added time there might be with 12 players.

Alan Hadden pointed after 35 minutes, and Tony D’Arcy reduced the lead to the minimum two minutes later.

The final whistle sounded with the kick out and Rathnew had hung on to win an extraordinary game by 2-11 to 0-16.

Rathnew: Josh O’Connor; Fionn O’Sullivan, John Healy, Tong Trams; Jamie O’Connor, Garry Byrne, Sam Healy (0-1); Michael O’Neill, Stuart Murphy; Ewan Culbert (0-1), Paul Merrigan (1-1), Ronan Doyle (0-1); Mark Doyle (0-4), Jordan Graham (0-2), Eoin Doyle (1-1). Subs: Paddy Keogh, Jack Manley.

Tinahely: Damien D’Arcy; James Tyrell, Adam Hadden (0-1), Callum Mutton; Patrick Murray, William Dillon, Jack Murray; Bill Kavanagh, Niall Gorman (0-1); Oisin Gorman, Damien Cullen, John Blake; Austin Brennan, Tony D’Arcy (0-11, 10f), Daniel Ging (0-3, 1f, 2m). Subs: Fionn Furlong, James McDonald.

Referee: Robert Roche (Carnew)