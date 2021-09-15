Protests at Stephen Donnelly’s house in north Wicklow

Small groups of anti-vaccination activists staged protests outside the home of Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on both Friday night and Sunday afternoon.

The actions have been widely condemned by public representatives across political parties.

Protesters held up placards regarding vaccinations.

Gardaí passed the scene on mobile patrol but did not intervene.

The home of the Fianna Fáil minister is located on the outskirts of Kilcoole. He and his wife have three children.

Around 20 people attended the protest on Sunday.

A handful of people attended the street outside the family home on Friday night. Among them was activist Dee Wall.

In a video filmed outside the Minister’s home on Friday night, she accused medical workers of being involved in the murder of Irish people and promised they would be brought before a court.

Those present on both occasions did not go beyond the property boundary. No incidents were reported.

A spokesman for Mr Donnelly declined to comment on the weekend’s protests.

Gardaí said that they attended on Sunday and the demonstration passed off “without incident”.

Slogans on the banners included “blood on their hands” and “99.9 % survival rate”.

Deputy Steven Matthews said that while politicians should be held accountable for their work in office, there are methods for holding them to account, most powerfully at the ballot box.

“A private home where partners and children reside is never an appropriate place to bring protest,” he said. “It is terrifying for children, upsetting for neighbours and a complete invasion of privacy.

“Most politicians are active in their communities. I regularly encounter people seeking advice or representations while I am out walking, doing the school run etc. Most of these are friendly and casual. However I have encountered people that have crossed the line.

"Politicians must hold a certain standard, but their private lives are their own, and certainly family homes are off limits. Politics persuasion is irrelevant here, this should be across the board.”

Cllr Erika Doyle, also of the Green Party, said that as a mother and a politician she finds this type of activity very worrying.

"It is never appropriate to invade people’s personal spaces and doing so at homes where ‘protesters’ are aware there are young children residing is disgusting,” she said.

"The right to protest is hugely important however not when it crosses the rights of others to feel safe in their own home or going about their business.”

Deputy Matthews and Cllr Doyle, who are married, said that Minster Donnelly and his family have their full support at this time.

“The recent protests at the minister’s house were completely unacceptable,” said Deputy Jennifer Whitmore of the Social Democrats. “If you don't agree with the policies or decisions of a politician, you can protest at the Dáil or outside their constituency office. But a person's home should be off limits.

"And the family of a politician should be entitled to feel safe and secure in their own home also,” she said.

"Thankfully, these sorts of protests are few and far between, but we can never allow this unacceptable behaviour become the norm.”

Cllr Tom Fortune of Greystones Municipal District, who is an Independent, described the demonstrations as “disgusting”.

“That type of activity is absolutely unfair,” he said. “It’s not acceptable in any guise. It doesn’t achieve anything other than sensationalism.

“If people want to protest they are quite entitled to do so but do it outside the Dáil or constituency office, or at the ballot box.”

He said that protesting at someone’s home is “everything to do with anti-democracy”.

“You don’t have to share someone’s beliefs, that’s fine,” said Cllr Fortune. “But there are other ways of dealing with that.

“It’s disgusting that anyone’s family would be exposed to that kind of bullying.”

A security fence was set up outside Minister Donnelly’s home earlier this year, following incidents including items being thrown at windows and left on the doorstep.

In February 2019, protests occurred outside the Delgany home of Simon Harris when he was Minister for health.

Elected representatives from across the parties and independents condemned the actions.

“Protest is an acceptable and important part of the democratic process,” Mr Donnelly said on that occasion. “To target someone's home is not protest, it's intimidation with no place in democracy. The actions taken were cowardly and thuggish.”