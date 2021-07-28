Plans for one-way system on Main Street, Wicklow town

FURTHER details of the planned one-way system for Main Street in Wicklow town were explained at Monday’s monthly meeting of Wicklow Municipal District.

The trial system will run from Hopkins Hill to Market Square, covering around 300 metres.

Executive Engineer, Alan Martin, explained; ‘It was too difficult to run it through the whole of the town. It starts from north to south. It will allow for some businesses to create extra outdoor seating. It stops at Market Square. The Lower Mall will be for parking and residents, and also for access to Salt House Lane. It will cover 300 metres and there will be a pedestrian zone on the Main Street. Parking might have to be marked but we won’t lose any parking spaces.’

Cllr Paul O’Brien hoped the scheme would work but had some reservations.

‘My concern is traffic heading north. The obvious turn off points are Castle Street and Quarantine Hill. It is inevitable that there will be increased traffic on some roads.’

Mr Martin added; ‘It should help get rid of congestion in the town. It’s a trial system so anything we can do can be moved or removed. You had three weeks of trial pedestrianisation of the Main Street before Christmas and I was very encouraged by the amount of people who came to the town to walk around.’

Cllr Shay Cullen said; ‘I am very supportive of the project and it has to help businesses on the Main Street. We will have certain issues but we can work around them. It needs time and we have to stay strong. It’s definitely something which I feel will be beneficial to the town.’

Signage and road markings will be put in place to let people know abut the different layout.

Cllr Mary Kavanagh said; ‘I have a few little reservations, but I would love to see it work as well as the previous one way system. My concern is over roads to be used as an alternative. On Quarantine Hill you have a row of parking which makes the movement of very large vehicles almost impossible.’

Cllr John Snell was disappointed that the one way system would cover the whole of Main Street.

‘Why not go for the trial system on full Main Street? We have been listening to this for over 12 years and we need a better way of getting people in and out of the town. It was originally 500 metres but now it is down to 300 metres.’

In response, Mr Martin said; ‘We just felt it was maybe too much to start with and was too much of a gamble.’