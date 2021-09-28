Ozone machines help bars, cafes and restaurants with reopening

WICKLOW restaurants, bars and hotels can install Covid eliminating ozone machines in a bid to avoid future shutdowns.

The demand from customers for improved hygiene standards has resulted in the sale of the devices rising by over 200 per cent as indoor dining returned on Monday for the first time since Christmas.

Sanity System is the worldwide distributor of the portable machines, which use ozone gas to sanitise the air and surfaces of indoor spaces.

They provide plug and play, air and surface sanitisation systems that are used across multiple sectors including Government departments, schools, offices, restaurants, hotels, medical, construction and automotive.

“With daily Covid cases now at almost 1,400, restaurant owners have told us they want them as another weapon to prevent any future closures,’ said the firm’s Managing Director, David Byrne.

“Pubs, restaurants and cafes are dreading the nightmare scenario of having to close again in the event of an outbreak.’

The ‘plug and play’ machines operate by using ozone to purify the air and surfaces of workplaces, entertainment venues or vehicles – meaning glass, carpets, walls and other areas are safely cleaned.

The procedure then reverses itself to remove any remaining ozone so the premises or vehicle can be used as soon as the process finishes.

Licensed by the Department of Agriculture, the machines are used by the HSE, Revenue Commissioners, Gardai and a multitude of business and motor companies.

“Vaccination provides a high level of safety but it is still possible to contract Covid 19, despite being fully vaccinated, so the hospitality industry is now looking for every possible way to safeguard customers and staff,’ said Mr Byrne.

“People want to be in a sanitised environment. Even if you have had your vaccinations, are you happy to be in a place which is not clean?

‘There is a higher standard expected now, and rightly so. Covid 19 put a serious spotlight on the need for sanitisation.

“Cafes, restaurants and pubs can’t wait for a slow start, they need to get people as comfortable as possible with indoor dining. Hospitality doesn’t want another false dawn.’

Their systems are available for rental or purchase. The rental programme can be tailored to short or long-term lease depending on your needs.