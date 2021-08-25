Outdoor dining at The Wicklow Escape for non-residents

THE Wicklow Escape opened its doors to welcome guests for the first time on July 14, and is now offering outdoor dining at The Fiery restaurant to non-residents.

Located at Ballinclea, Donard, the Wicklow Escape has also made a number of key appointments to its team to ensure that that guests and non-resident diners alike continue to enjoy an exceptional experience.

Conrad Robinson joins the Escape as Hospitality Manager. Conrad brings a wealth of hospitality experience to the escape having previously held the role of wedding coordinator and event planner at Powerscourt House and Gardens for eight years. Prior to that he managed Tinakilly House Hotel and restaurant, and he has vast experience is running events in locations such as Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Farmleigh, the National Gallery of Ireland, and Teeling Distillery.

Conrad also worked with Domini and Peaches Kemp for ten years in a variety of roles from overseeing cafe openings and restaurant management, to event planning and coordination.

To support head chef Danni Barry, The Wicklow Escape appointed Niamh Barry as its new Chef. Hailing from Kilkenny, Niamh has honed her skills at a number of fine dining establishments including the Lady Helen Restaurant at Mount Juliet Estate and Ashford Castle.

Niamh has also staged in Eipic, working alongside Danni there, and the Fat Duck Restaurant, as well as running her own small business Abbert Lifestyle Store and Grocery throughout Covid. She has previously competed in the Euro-Toques Young Chef of The Year Competitions, Ireland’s premier cooking awards for young chefs.

Lisa Wilkinson, Owner of The Wicklow Escape, said; ‘I’m so thrilled to be able to expand both our dining offering and our amazing team just a few short weeks after opening. The reaction to Danni’s food to date has been phenomenal, as I knew it would be, and now we’re delighted that non-resident diners can experience it too.

‘It’s wonderful to welcome Conrad and Niamh to our team, who collectively bring so much valuable experience, and I’m so excited to see the impact they make at The Wicklow Escape for our guest and diners.’

Bookings are open for Wednesdays and Fridays with 6.30 p.m. and 7.45 p.m. time slots available, with a four-course menu designed by one of Ireland’s leading chefs, Danni Barry.