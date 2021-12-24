‘To make the world a better place, we need to care for one another’

There are any number of film adaptations of Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ that are always popular in the run up to Christmas.

It’s a wonderful story about a cold-hearted miser called Ebenezer Scrooge whose life changes dramatically for the better. In the story we discover that though he has considerable personal wealth, he underpays his secretary, hounds his debtors, lives very cheaply with no social outlet and he hates Christmas.

Then one night he is visited by the ghost of his old business partner, who sends him three spirits: Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future. Scrooge is shown his unhappy childhood by Christmas Past and how as a young man he was more in love with money than his fiancé. Christmas Present shows him his secretary’s family and a son who is very ill. But because Scrooge pays him so little, the secretary can’t afford medical treatment. Then he sees his nephew Fred who had invited him for Christmas, but Scrooge refused. Finally, Christmas Future terrifies Scrooge, showing him visions of his own lonely death. That journey through time teaches Scrooge the error of his ways and how he lived only for himself.

When he wakes up on Christmas Day, he flings open the window realising that he has been given a second chance at life. Full of excitement he goes and buys the biggest turkey in the shop for the secretary’s family and becomes a second father to the sick boy. He spends the day with his nephew, full of the joys of Christmas. He has learned that other people are his true wealth.

The genius of Dickens — himself a Christian — was his ability to communicate the Christian message so simply and so powerfully. He wanted his readers to realise that if we’re to make the world a better place, we need to follow the message of our Founder and care for one another. There was never a time when this message was more relevant than today, with the housing crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic effecting disproportionately the poorer countries, the migrant crisis, and climate change … They can only be overcome if we work together.

May this Christmas be a new moment in our lives when we can fling open the window and realise that we have a second chance at life.