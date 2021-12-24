Mary’s song gives us the hope we need to overcome our challenges

Right now, we all need something to give us hope. With the threat of a global pandemic, our climate crisis and a multitude of other personal problems, all of us are facing difficulties for which there is no quick fix and no easy answers.

It’s a time as never before, when we need wisdom in government, fresh ideas in business and a commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder and help each other where we can.

All of these things can give us some hope and encouragement to face the harsh realities of life. But ultimately, I believe that if we’re to find real and lasting hope that will sustain us in all circumstances, we need to look to an altogether more reliable source.

To our surprise, it is the voice of a humble, yet deeply spiritual teenager, who reminds us where we should look. In response to the news that she will give birth to the Son of God, Mary breaks into spontaneous song.

In doing so, she gently guides us to where we will find courage and help to see us through even the darkest of days. She sings…

“My soul glorifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God my Saviour. For He has been mindful of the humble state of His servant. From now on all generations will call me blessed, for the Mighty One has done great things for me- holy is His name. His mercy extends to those who fear Him from generation to generation. He has performed mighty deeds with His arm. He has scattered those who are proud in their inmost thoughts. He has brought down rulers from their thrones but has lifted up the humble. He has filled the hungry with good things but has sent the rich away empty. He has helped His servant Israel, remembering to be merciful to Abraham and His servants forever, even as He said to our Fathers.” (Luke 1: 46-55)

When she sang this song, Mary’s situation was as difficult as ours, but for different reasons. The nation of Israel was under Roman rule. People felt that their national and religious freedom was under threat. They were hoping God would raise up a new King for them, His promised Messiah, to deliver them from this situation.

Whether it’s a politician, a medical expert or a football coach, if we’re hoping someone is going to rescue us, then we need to be able to trust them. To do that, we need to know something about their character.

Mary is able to put her trust in God because she understands what He is like. In her song, she describes God as her ‘rescuer’, the one who has been gracious and kind to her.

He has done great things for her, even things beyond human reason! He is the God who is rich in mercy. He is the all-powerful ruler of the universe who scatters the proud and brings down those in power.

At the same time, He is the one who cares for those in need and who lifts up the humble. In the midst of her own financial hardship and political turmoil, Mary trusted in God because she knew Him intimately.

It’s the same for us. If we’re going to be able to remain hopeful in the midst of difficult circumstances, then we need to know God personally. The good news is we can. That’s why Jesus came to earth.

He didn’t come as a political, military or economic Saviour. He came to rescue us from our sin. He died on the cross to take the blame for all the wrong things we have done. He promises that if we turn away from wrong and believe in Him that He will forgive us and will become our greatest friend.

He will then give us the gift of His Holy Spirit to live within us, so that wherever we go or whatever we face, Jesus will walk with us, guiding us, giving us hope and empowering us to live right.

Let me encourage you this Christmas, whatever you are facing, in the words of another song, to “put your hand in the hand of the man from Galilee.”

On behalf of everyone in Arklow Presbyterian Church may I, Rev Michael Anderson, wish you and all your family a Christmas filled with fun and happiness and a healthy and peaceful New Year. Amen.