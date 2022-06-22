On the Fairways

Mick McDonald, Trevor Doyle and Brian Shannon enjoying a round of golf at Wicklow Golf Club recently.

COOLLATTIN

Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12 -

18-hole monthly medal (stroke competition off blue tee boxes) - 1st: Daniel Egan (9) 71 net. C/B; 2nd: Pat Rooney 71 net; Gross: Mark Egan (6) 80 gross; 3rd: James Hughes (25) 72 net.

Tuesday, June 14 - Open men’s seniors stableford competition (age 50 plus, categories for seniors are age related) - Cat 1: Brian Hadden (10) 37 points; Cat 2: Eddie McGlynn (17) 43 points; Cat 3: Robert Deignan (14) 37 points.

Wednesday, June 15 - Open men’s singles stableford competition (categories 0-9. 10-16. 17-16. 23 +) - Cat 1: Robin Pearcy (8) 38 points; Cat 2: John Ryan (10) 37 points; Cat 3: Graham Eager (17) 38 points; Cat 4: David Coates (23) 39 points.

WICKLOW

Monday, June 13 - Ladies Countess of Granard fourball qualifier - 1st: Doreen McGettigan and Phyl Long, 44 points.

Tuesday, June 14 - Men’s 18-hole open singles stableford white (sponsor: Jim McNamara) - Cat 1: Brian Coen, 41 points (B9); Cat 2: Duncan Duke, 38 points; Cat 3: Paul Forde, 39 points.

Ladies - 1st: Gillian Kilkenny (35) 31 points.

Wednesday, June 15 - Ladies Monthly Medal Strokes (sponsor: Cooney Parle) - 1st: Valerie Brennan (11) 67; 2nd: Clair Higgins (7) 71; 3rd: Ann Nichols (29) 72.

Gross: Rosemary Kavanagh (10) 83 gross.

Ladies 9-hole stableford - 1st: Josephine Kavanagh (28) 17 points c/b; 2nd: Sinead Nolan (18) 17 points.

Thursday, June 16 - Men’s 18-hole open singles stableford white (sponsor: John O’Shea/Alan Carton) - Overall: Brian Barry (26) 48 points; Cat 1: Alan Reid 46 points; Cat 2: Simon Murphy 41 points; Cat 3: Donagh McCormack 45 points.

Weekend men’s 18-hole singles stableford blue (sponsor: Sheridan Colohan) - 1st: David O’Connor (9) 41 points; 2nd: Paul Ronan (10) 41 points; 3rd: Bruce Misstear (21) 40 points.

Gross: Leigh Cleere 33 points; 1st nine: Kevin Maxwell (30) 22 points; 2nd nine: Neil Kinsella (13) 22 points.

BALTINGLASS

Our sincere thanks to Fishers Centra Baltinglass who sponsored the 18-hole stableford this weekend. The results are as follows:

Winner: Hugh Doyle (25) 41 points; Class 1: Sean McCormack (9) 37 points; Class 2: Benny Doyle (10) 39 points; Class 3: Thomas Corcoran (18) 38 points; Class 4: Denis Walsh (21) 41 points; Class 5: Tom Goff (28) 39 points.

Upcoming events in the club this week:

Wednesday, June 22, at 7pm - Rules evening for all members in the clubhouse.

There will be some demonstrations held outside weather permitting.

Saturday, June 25, at 7.30pm - Presentation night is being hosted by men’s section for all Patterson Butcher’s Easter League winners and all the weekend competitions since Easter, including Sophia Centre and Donard Parish Classics.

June 24, 25 and 26 - Summer Medal, Veterans and Juvenile medal.

Hard luck to the Barton and Minor cup teams who represented the club at the weekend.

Well done to the Ladies Carton Cup team who had a great win in their match Sunday afternoon.

ARKLOW

Weekend of June 18 and 19 - 1st: Dave Canavan (32) 41 points c/b; Class 1: Pa Costello (5) 40 points; Class 2: Dermot Nugent (18) 41 points; Class 3: Roy O Sullivan (23) 39 points; Gross: M Tyrell (3) 35 pts.