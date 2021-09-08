Nominations sought for Wicklow Volunteer Awards

County Wicklow Volunteer Centre has announced its first volunteer awards, with nominations now open.

The people of Wicklow volunteered a total of 34,407 hours between March and August last year, the worst months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The average hourly labour cost is €29.64, according to the Central Statistics Office, so this amounts to a sum of €1,019,823.

The forthcoming awards are a recognition of the many individuals and groups of people that work tirelessly in Wicklow to provide services to the old, the young, the lonely, the sporty, and the vulnerable.

The awards will recognise the local historians, the tidy towners, and volunteers caring for neglected animals. The awards will give a bow to the information givers, the help-line listeners, and the English language tutors.

Categories include: Local Hero; Volunteer Team; Under 18 Volunteer, and award for a member of the migrant, refugee, asylum seeker community, as well as innovative community volunteering.

The virtual volunteering award recognises innovative use or adoption of technology to continue services during the pandemic.

There will also be the Covid-19 Special Projects Award, and Corporate Volunteer Award.

Nominations for the awards can be made at https://volunteerwicklow.ie/county-wicklow-volunteer-awards-2021 and they close on October 6 at 5 p.m.