No shortage of potential after Senior football championship draw

Cracking clashes on the cards

St Patrick's captain Tommy Kelly lifts the trophy after his side's victory in the SFC final last year. — © SPORTSFILE

Group 2: An Tóchar, Avondale, AGBy, Blessington, Bray Emmets, Kiltegan

The draw for this year’s Wicklow Senior football championship has produced to intriguing groups that have the potential to deliver a host of cracking games.

Both groups are extremely interesting in their own rights, with Group 1 stacked with top sides including the defending champions St Patrick’s, their opponents from the county final, Baltinglass, the 2020 beaten finalists Tinahely, Rathnew, Dunlavin and the recently promoted Éire Og, while Group 2, containing AGB, An Tochar, Blessington, Bray Emmets, Kiltegan and Avondale, has the look of a more open collection of teams where absolutely anything can happen.

That’s not to say that anything can’t happen in Group 1. Going on league form, this is a fertile landscape for shocks with Tinahely and Rathnew going well in SFL Division 1 while Baltinglass and St. Patrick’s are yet to register a win from four games albeit with both short of key players.

Éire Óg have taken the two scalps of last year’s county finalists but slipped up against Blessington and AGB and will be biting at the bit when they line out against the Dunbur Park men in their opening game on the weekend of August 4.

Tie of the opening round in Group 1 has to be Tinahely against Rathnew. Expect plenty of tension when these two enemies collide.

The all-west clash of Baltinglass and Dunlavin will provide banter in the build up but a fully stocked Baltinglass should have enough for a side struggling in Division 2, granted without some key names for their games to date.

Can An Tóchar build on their huge potential this year and go at least one step better. They’ll have plenty of answers to those questions when the final whistle goes of their opening Group 2 meeting with AGB who will no doubt be hoping that Ciarán Lyng will help get their championship journey off to a winning start.

The 2021 county champions Blessington will face the extremely tricky hurdle of Bray Emmets who are tipping along nicely along with the Blues in Division 1, Blessington in second, Bray in fourth.

The final game in Group 2 will see Kiltegan and Avondale lock horns. Having watched these two sides in an early round of the league, the Rathdrum men will need significant improvement to get off to a winning start.

The top four teams qualify for the quarter-finals under the new format. The teams in fifth will be safe but out of the championship while the bottom teams in both groups will contest the Keating Trophy.

Everything is literally to play for in this very competitive championship.

Round 1 games

Group 1: Tinahely v Rathnew; Dunlavin v Baltinglass; EO v St Pat’s.

Group 2: AGB v An Tóchar; Blessington v Bray Emmets; Kiltegan v Avondale.