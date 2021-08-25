No justice for Bray survivor as child abuser Joseph Keegan dies in prison awaiting trial

A Bray man who was sexually abused as a boy is ‘annoyed and angry’ that former Franciscan friar Joseph Keegan has died and will not face trial.

Keegan (79) died on Wednesday, August 11, two weeks into a five-year sentence for sexually abusing another boy. He was found unresponsive in his cell at Midlands prison and died that evening in hospital.

‘I’ve been in and out of court for five years,’ said the Bray man, who does not wish to be named.

‘I actually said a while ago, knowing my luck, the bastard will kick the bucket.’

Keegan was due in Wicklow Circuit Court, sitting in Trim, in November.

He appeared in Bray District Court in September 2018, charged with four counts of indecent assault between January and July 1984 at St Fergal's Hall, Parochial House and Bell Tower in Bray as well as Merchant's Quay in Dublin city centre.

The survivor said that there were more occasions than those four, when Keegan forced him to carry out sex acts.

Judge David Kennedy refused jurisdiction and sent the case on to the circuit court.

‘People looked up to him like he was God,’ said the abuse survivor, who made his first complaint five years ago. ‘He was the man to go to.

‘I have a good friend in Bray who is a guard,’ said the man, who believes there are other victims out there who have not yet come forward.

He confided in his friend, who encouraged him to make a statement.

Keegan plied him with whiskey, he said. He would have him come to a disco early under the pretext of helping, or bring him to Dublin in his car.

The brother would find ways, he said, to get him to certain locations by himself and abuse the boy when he was 13-year-old.

‘As I grew up I felt terrible and tried to block it out, but it wouldn’t go away,’ said the man. ‘One day, my mother asked me what was wrong. I didn’t want to tell her but eventually I told her.

‘My parents were very upset and asked why I didn’t ever tell them. But I was afraid, and I kept it a secret for years.’

He said that the abuse has had a detrimental effect on his life.

‘I drank through my teens and I’m still drinking now. I drink heavy, spirits, to blank things out. Sometimes I might seem happy and people think I haven’t a problem in the world, but it’s always there.’

He was offered counselling, he said. ‘But I don’t want to have to go through it all again.’

He said that his family members have had to give statements about things like Keegan calling to the house. ‘My sister remembers him arriving at the house,’ said the man. ‘But he claimed he didn’t know me.’

The man feels robbed by the death of his abuser. ‘It could have been done long ago, but he kept ducking and diving. He would be sick or have doctors appointments. He would be supposed to be in hospital and the gardaí would check and he wouldn’t be.

‘He kept putting it off. He was playing mind games and playing the system.’

The Bray man was ready for the trial, he said, although he accepts it would have been difficult.

‘I’m fed up now after everything I went through,’ he said. ‘And all the work the detectives did. ‘They examined every detail and didn’t leave any stone unturned. We were all ready.

‘He took advantage of me and others for his own gratification,’ said the man. ‘I’m fed up and p***ed off that it ended the way it did after so long.

In May, a jury at Dublin Circuit Court found Keegan, with an address at Somerville Avenue, Crumlin, Dublin 12, guilty on two counts of indecent assault on a boy, the first for raping him on an unknown date in 1986 or 1987 at a church property in Dublin, the second for sexually assaulting him after football training at a school on a date in 1985 or 1986.

He was in his mid-40s when he abused the boy, who was only nine or 10 at the time.

That victim, now a man in his 40s, told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that Keegan had taken him out of school one day to show him where he lived, and then raped him there under the pretext of taking his temperature.

‘I just remember when it was finished, he was saying I'd be OK. I felt I was screaming but not screaming out loud, I just wanted to get my clothes back on,’ he said.

Keegan was sentenced to six years in prison in 1999 for gross indecency over the sexual abuse of five boys while he ran a football club between 1977 and 1982.