Zig-Zag route in Glenmalure is closed indefinetly after landowner is assaulted by dog walkers

THE popular Zig-Zag walking route in Glenmalure has been closed following an assault on local landowner Pat Dunne after approaching two people walking dogs on his land.

The Zig-Zags was an ‘Agreed Access Route’, facilitated through a formal Permissive Access Agreement between Pat and County Wicklow Partnership.

First developed in 2007, Pat was one of the first landowners in the country to permit an agreed access route across his lands and is widely respected among the recreational community for his efforts.

However, the trail has been closed indefinitely with immediate effect after Pat was assaulted on Sunday, March 19, after asking a male and a youth walking their dogs to be mindful of his sheep

Pat, who is President of the Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Owners Association, said: “I want it known that for the last 16 years we have permitted open access to Lugnaquilla via the Zig-Zags. The track and open mountain lands immediately above are private property. The only request in return for open access to our land was that NO DOGS were brought onto the mountain due to the disturbance they can cause to livestock. It is not an unreasonable request as we have had many instances of sheep being mauled by dogs on the mountain’.

“However, over the years we have had many instances of verbal abuse with people as they ignored signage asking that dogs were not brought onto our lands. In one case this even resulted in a threat that our house would be burnt down. The final straw came on Sunday at 11.10 a.m. when after repeatedly asking a man and a youth accompanying him to not bring their three dogs onto the track, he physically assaulted me, knocking me to the ground, before continuing up the mountain with the dogs. It is because of this that we have decided to revoke the permissive access agreement and close the trail to the public with immediate effect.”

Peter Behan, Vice-Chair of the Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Owners Association said there has been a noticeable increase in dog owners refusing to obey signage and warnings that no dogs are allowed in certain areas, especially during lambing season.

“It seems to be a growing trend for some dog owners to just go where they please and ignore landowners and signage and showing a complete lack of respect for both livestock and the landowner. There is a blatant lack of regard for property owners and their livestock. Pat is a complete gentleman and approached the two dog walkers in a nice way, only to be assaulted on his own land.

“There are always do attacks on sheep happening in County Wicklow and elsewhere during lambing season, and a small minority of dog owners feel they can do as they please, without any regard or respect for the livestock on the land or the owner of the land.”

Commenting on the closure Aaron Byrne, Rural Recreation Officer with County Wicklow Partnership stated: “County Wicklow Partnership completely support the Dunne family in their decision. The success of The Walks Scheme and access routes are evident all over the country and that’s based on cooperation between landowners and recreational users. The actions of this particular individual are completely unacceptable.

“The closure of the trail will come as a huge blow to all the recreational users who benefitted from the goodwill of the Dunne family and enjoyed access to the mountains through their lands.”

Wicklow Mountains National Park has also lent its support to Pat and the Dunne family.

A spokesperson stated: “Access to the National Park in some areas may be through private land, commonage and Coillte Forest. Permissive access is granted at the good will of those landowners. We ask all visitors to the National Park to respect private landowners and their legal rights to manage their own lands

“In the National Park we request that all dogs are kept on leads. Our staff frequently have negative interactions with visitors when trying to enforce this so we appreciate the shock the Dunne family are feeling at the moment. We extend our support to the Dunne family at this time and thank them for their service to the Wicklow outdoor community over the last 16 years.”