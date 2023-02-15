Zenobia holds earthquake victims vigil as owner’s husband sleeps in car in Syria

Attendees at the vigil say a prayer for those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

Rev Luke Carrig speaks to those gathered in solidarity with the victims of the devastating Turkey/Syria earthquake.

Maisie O'Sullivan and Clara Williams at a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Turkey/Syria earthquake. It was organised outside Syrian restaurant Zenobia in Greystones. Photos: Leigh Anderson

A candlelit vigil was held outside Zenobia, Greystones authentic middle-eastern restaurant on Monday evening as all gathered reflected on all those affected by the devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

Prayers were also held for all those who lost loved ones or who are still searching through the rubble of collapsed buildings for missing family members and friends.

Diana Mallak, who helped organise the vigil, fled war-torn Syria nine years ago and her husband still lives in Damascus, while their children live elsewhere In Europe.

“I organised the vigil with Fr John ad Fr Tim and it has been a very difficult time,” she said. “My husband lives in Damascus, but out in the countryside. At the moment he is living in his car.

"The building he lives in is still standing but they are experiencing terrible after-shocks so it’s too dangerous to stay in the buildings. He is also hosting other people from the street I n his car because everyone is doing all they can to help one another out and not everyone has a car.

“I haven’t seen my husband since I escape from the Civil War nine years ago so I am terribly worried about him. I took great solace from the number of people who attended the vigil and stood out in the freezing weather. I love Ireland and I have a big family here in Greystones who have been so supportive.”