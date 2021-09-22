Youthreach Bray to move to former school building

Youthreach in Bray will be moving to new premises, the former building of Coláiste Raithín located on Florence Road.

Minister Simon Harris paid a visit last week to the centre’s current premises which is located on Vevay Road.

He spoke to them about their plans for the future and preparations which are being made to move to their new home.

“As Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation, and Science, I have had the opportunity to visit Youthreach providers from around the country and I am always impressed by the dedication and commitment that staff and advocates provide to their learners.,” said Mr Harris.

“I am delighted that North Wicklow Youthreach will be moving to a new home in the refurbished former Colaiste Ráithín building.”

The department of further and higher education, research, innovation and science has appointed a design team for the redevelopment and modernisation of the former Coláiste Ráithín building.

The facility will cater for 50 learners per year and provide education, training and work experience programmes for early school leavers aged between 15 and 20.

“Youthreach provides a caring and supported environment in which young people have the opportunity to gain qualifications, develop their social and personal skills and progress positively into further education and training or employment,” said Mr Harris.

“I believe Youthreach represents the best that Further Education and Training has to offer. Meeting the learners perfectly demonstrates that there is no one path to learning and training.

“Educational achievement does not have to begin and end with your Leaving Certificate results,” he told the learners. “The skills and training that you receive from Youthreach can provide you with your individual pathway that can provide you with an opportunity to progress within FET, progress to higher education, or indeed bring you to employment in a sector that you care about. There are many possibilities that are available to everyone.”

The Coláiste Ráithín secondary school relocated in 2018, moving to a new building on the former golf club lands.

Parents and staff had campaigned for new premises since it opened, 27 years prior to that.

The school building was in poor condition as the school vacated it but will be fully refurbished for the coming facility.