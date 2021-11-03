Wyvern Lingo unveil series of Irish dates

Bray band Wyvern Lingo are to hit with the road with a series of performances as part of their Irish tour.

The trio recently confirmed that dates in Counties Limerick, Clare, Galway, Cork, Kilkenny Louth and Dublin as part of the ‘Awake You Lie’ tour would go ahead during November.

Wyvern Lingo also wowed a home crowd when they took the stage at the People’s Park in Bray for a special show. The concert was part of the Summer Songs series, organised by Wicklow County Council, which showcased some of the Garden County’s musical talents.

The Bray musicians are known for their soulful vocals and harmonies, which blend the pop, RnB and classic rock influences that have inspired them since they formed as young teenagers.

The band have also released some new music, recorded during the Summer of 2021 at Black Mountain Recording Studios. ‘We Found Love/Jasmine’ mixes the classic pop song by Rihanna and Calvin Harris pop with a song by Jai Paul. The new tune is available to listen to online.

Tickets for Wyvern Lingo’s Irish tour are available at ticketmaster.ie.