World Record in sight for Wicklow rowers battling perilous conditions in Atlantic race

The boat was turning on its side, the deck was flooding with water and the lads were getting thrown out of their seats – it was really scary stuff.”

Derek McMullen, Shane Culleton and Gearóid O'Briain. Expand
Shane Culleton, Gearóid O'Briain and Tom Nolan. Expand
The Wicklow team brought food prep to a whole new level. Expand
Diarmuid Ó' Briain and Tom Nolan. Expand

Derek McMullen, Shane Culleton and Gearóid O'Briain.

Shane Culleton, Gearóid O'Briain and Tom Nolan.

The Wicklow team brought food prep to a whole new level.

Diarmuid Ó' Briain and Tom Nolan.

Eoin Mac Raghnaill

SPEAKING on a satellite phone, huddled in the relative comfort of his boat’s tiny cabin, as a battered and bruised Gearóid Ó Briain recounted one treacherous tale after another, the grandeur of his crew’s epic journey across the Atlantic really started to hit home.

Our boat is open, with a small compartment at either end that is just about big enough to sit up or lie down in,” he said. “The guys on deck are fully exposed though, and were getting smashed by rogue waves throughout the night.

