World Record in sight for Wicklow rowers battling perilous conditions in Atlantic race

SPEAKING on a satellite phone, huddled in the relative comfort of his boat’s tiny cabin, as a battered and bruised Gearóid Ó Briain recounted one treacherous tale after another, the grandeur of his crew’s epic journey across the Atlantic really started to hit home.

“Our boat is open, with a small compartment at either end that is just about big enough to sit up or lie down in,” he said. “The guys on deck are fully exposed though, and were getting smashed by rogue waves throughout the night.

“The boat was turning on its side, the deck was flooding with water and the lads were getting thrown out of their seats – it was really scary stuff.”

Setting out from La Gomera in the Canary Islands on December 12, the unsupported Irish ‘Rowhardorgohome’ crews of the boats ‘Brugha’ and ‘Crean’ have been bravely battling the elements alongside 43 other teams, as they take part in the Talisker Atlantic Challenge – a 4,800km, cross-Atlantic rowing race widely considered to be the toughest of its kind.

The five-man Brugha boat – named after the Ó Briain brothers’ great-grandfather, Irish revolutionary and first President of Dáil Éireann, Cathal Brugha – is crewed by a tight-knit team of life-long friends from County Wicklow. Gearóid, his brother Diarmuid and Derek McMullen are all Rathdrum natives, while Shane Culleton and Tom Nolan hail from Arklow and Tinahely.

Manning Crean – named after iconic Irish Antarctic explorer Tom Crean – are friends James Bailey, Dan Buckley and twin brothers Eugene Mohan and Frank Mohan.

Inspired by a desire to break the world record for a five-man crossing, and to raise vital funds for charity, the intrepid Wicklow group have overcome a series of serious set backs to raise a staggering €35,165 (and counting) for the Laura Lynn Foundation, the RNLI and Rathdrum Cancer Support.

Despite facing a slew of technical and environmental issues, including a three-day power outage and giant 30-foot waves, the stout-hearted Wicklow team remain on course for the world record, with their arrival at the finish line in Antigua expected this Saturday, January 14.

The Brugha is currently two days ahead of the world record pace for a five-person crew, which is set at 35 days 19 hours and 50 minutes, and they have also pulled well ahead of their American rivals – team ‘Shutupandrow’, which is comprised of veteran US Navy Seals.

With less than a quarter of their monumental voyage to go, and their Caribbean destination almost visible on the horizon, morale on the Brugha remains high.

The crew relied on some raucous renditions of Dubliners’ songs to keep spirits up throughout the festive period, with all those late-night practice sessions in The Dying Cow pub in Tinahely finally paying dividends!

The culmination of two years of detailed preparation and training, as their destination quickly approaches, Gearóid and the rest of the Wicklow crew were eager to give their many supporters a glimpse into their lives aboard the boat, and the trials and tribulations they’ve faced this past month.

As Gearóid explained, the kind words of friends, family and absolute strangers, have provided the inspiration and support the crew needed to persevere.

“We left the traps pretty hot at the start, going as hard as we could, and we led the race for the first few days,” Gearóid began. “Unfortunately, we had a failure on our main solar panel and lost all power. We were in bad enough shape and were almost certainly looking at having to quit the race altogether. Even at that, it was going to be a bit of a survival situation, because we would run out of water pretty quickly.

“So, we had to shut the boat down. All of our systems, all of our navigation and communication systems, our steering and our water making. While we were out of action, the American team passed us, which was a tough one to take.

“We slowed down a bit, re-wired the boat and fixed the panels. One of the guys, Derek, is really handy. It took us a good three days to get the batteries back up and, by then, we had lost a good few miles on them.”

With the sounds of Atlantic winds howling and swirling outside his cabin, Gearóid explained that his team’s journey hasn’t exactly been a breeze since. While the start of their race had been blessed by calm seas, from Christmas Day onwards, they were at the mercy of torrid conditions.

Indeed, while most of us were sitting down to tuck into our Christmas dinner, somewhere in the middle of the Atlantic, five brave men from Wicklow were getting absolutely battered, from all directions, by colossal waves – all in the name of charity.

“The weather got really rough on Christmas Day,” Gearóid recalled. “We’re talking about 50 km/h winds and 10 metre/30 foot waves. We were getting absolutely smashed by them. We had those conditions for about three days after Christmas.

“It was really tiring, let me tell you. We were constantly getting wet with salt water, so we all got really bad salt sores on our feet and our hands. We’re still recovering from them to be honest.

“Even today, as I talk to you, we’re in the eye of the storm. The weather last night was pretty horrendous, probably the worst night we’ve had so far. We got slammed by three different waves at the same time at one point.

“To make matters worse, it was right in the middle of a shift change, and just caused so much chaos.

“The boat turned right onto its side and we lost some of the equipment. We also damaged some of the oar locks, where the oars go into the water. It’s tough going alright, but this is exactly what we all signed up for. Besides, we consider ourselves very lucky. We could have had it a lot worse, like that American team.”

Just before the turn of the year, the Wicklow team and those tracking their progress at home were dealt a stark reminder of just how perilous and difficult it is to row an ocean. Having been hit by a huge wave, the US ‘Team Fight Oar Die’s’ boat capsized and, despite the best efforts of the crew, their vessel couldn’t be righted

The crew abandoned the boat, climbed into a life raft and awaited rescue, which was eventually provided by the Hanze Goteborg cargo ship. Thankfully, all crew members are safe and well.

“We’re lucky, that could easily have been us,” Gearóid said passionately. “Of course, we try to take every precaution we can. There are strict protocols in place on board.

“For example, I’m in the cabin at the moment and it’s about 40 degrees in here, with the sweat pumping. I’d love to open the door, it would let a lovely breeze come in and it would feel great. But it’s just too high risk to do.

“The routine brings its own challenges too. We operate on a three hours on, two hours resting rotation. Honestly though, during the day, you’re not really resting at all. You almost come out to row for a break from it! Yeah, when you come in here you eat and try to rest, but it’s very hard to do. It’s like trying to sleep on a packed train, while standing.

“To tell you the truth, and the lads will back me up on this, we couldn’t possibly get through this without all the communication from back home – they have been key,” Gearóid continued. “Out there, in that huge expanse, you can often forget that people are tracking you back home.

“We see the dolphins and flying fish – who slam into the boat, and us! - and it’s easy to forget that there are other things going on in the world. Our only sense of civilisation out here is a few ships we’ve seen in passing.

“We had planned a mini celebration for Christmas, and had brought Santa hats and decorations and treats, to have a bit of normality. But, it was so wild out, we had no interest in it. You could tell it was a bit of a hit to the team spirit, and intensified that feeling of homesickness.

“Thank God we have the sat phone with us though, and we got to call home on the day. It’s been great to keep the families happy and let them know that we’re doing okay.

“We have all these random people sending us well wishes too, which is a great source of morale altogether.

“I’d say we have five or six die-hard followers, including our dad Rossa, who sends us two or three updates every day! They make for great banter and have certainly brought the crew closer together.

“They say that one of the best indicators of whether a crew will do well in these kinds of races is how good the mood is and how well they get on with each other, because you really have to rely on the person beside you.

“So, we’d like to thank all of you for your kind messages and support – you have no idea how much of a difference it has made to us.”

To support the crews on their journey go to www.gofundme.com/f/row-hard-or-go-home-laura-lynn-rnli or visit www.rowhardorgohome.com for more information.