Workshop hits all the right notes

Blessington Library hosted a bodhrán workshop with a difference for local children recently.

Due to the wet weather, the outdoors event was moved to drier pastures in the second floor car park. The event was facilitated by Niall Preston from the Mobile Music School.

But the rain didn’t dampen the spirits of the children who took part and the beat of the bodhráns could be heard far and wide. It was great fun and the children enjoyed the energetic and exciting activities during the workshop.

This event was part of the annual Summer Stars Reading Adventure, which is running in public libraries nationwide and is free to all children 12 and under. Children can register at Blessington Library join the reading adventure.