Works to start on major drinking water upgrade for areas of north Wicklow

Construction works to upgrade drinking water infrastructure in North Wicklow are due to start this week.

Irish Water said it is progressing plans to upgrade the drinking water infrastructure supplying the Old Connaught-Woodbrook Water Supply Scheme, which serves areas of north Wicklow and south Dublin.

The project will involve the construction of two new reservoirs and around 13km of new water mains.

Burke and Ward Construction are carrying out construction works on behalf of the national water utility. The project is expected to take around two and a half years.

Irish Water said works will be carried out in locations including Ballyman Lane and two fields adjacent to the lane, Ballyman Road, Ferndale Road, and Thornhill Road.

In an update posted online, Irish Water said construction of the new reservoirs is expected to get under way off Ballyman Lane, which may result in road closures.

Contracts for the major project were signed in June. At that time, Irish Water said the project would provide a more reliable water supply for existing homes and businesses in the area and provide capacity for future growth for up to 12,000 homes.

Old Connaught-Woodbrook Water Supply Scheme includes Fassaroe, Woodbrook, Old Connaught and Shanganagh.