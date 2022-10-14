Works to commence on footpath linking Ashford village with Ballinahinch

Cllr Gail Dunne at the junction of the old Roundwood/Laragh Road at Ballinahinch, Ashford.

CONSTRUCTION will start next week on a footpath linking Ballinahinch to Ashford village.

At the start of the year The National Transport Authority (NTA) provided funding of €250,000 for the construction of a 2m wide footpath from the roundabout in Ashford to the wide junction on the Roundwood Road.

Some initial works were identified and required land access or the transfer of lands before construction works could commence.

Ballinahinch Woods residential development is located nearby but plans to put in place a footpath between Ballinahinch and Ashford village weren’t due to take place until phase two of the works.

Read More

Cllr Gail Dunne led the calls for the works to be pushed forward so as to ensure a safe link between Ballinahinch and the village.

“This is very welcome news,” he said.

“I have to thank the landowners who have been very helpful in giving land or providing access. You have a lot of houses up around that area and because there is no footpath, people had to walk out onto the road, including young mothers pushing buggies.

"It’s a real health and safety issue and this new footpath will alleviate many of the issues currently being experienced.

"The works will take a few months before they are completed, and I am also calling for the provision of ramps to slow traffic down which is speeding up and down the road.”