Works to commence Monday on junction upgrade in Delgany

Wicklow County Council is scheduled to commence work on the National Transport Authority project in Delgany Village on Monday, October 17.

The project will upgrade the junction of R-762 and Bellevue Hill to improve pedestrian accessibility and safety, as well as enhance village centre aesthetics by widening and landscaping the paved pedestrian areas.

There will also be upgrading of public transport facilities, undergrounding of services, and upgrading of public lighting.

It will take approximately 14 weeks to complete and a traffic management system will be in place for the duration of the works.

Wicklow County Council apologises in advance for any inconvenience caused.