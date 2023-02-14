Work to fix rock fall damage to Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk to commence

Wicklow TD John Brady at the barrier currently closing the Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk on the Bray side.

Contracts have been signed for works to be carried out on the Bray side of the long-closed Cliff Walk which would stabilize overhead rocks.

A portion of the Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk, one of Wicklow’s most popular attractions, has been closed since March 2021, preventing anyone from walking the full route. In October last year a substantial rock fall on the Bray side compounded issues, closing the walk entirely.

Wicklow TD John Brady has said that remedial works are now set to commence that would end the risk of overheads walks falling onto the path. This could mean that a section of the walk could finally be reopened, though the full seven kilometre route would still be impassable due to remaining issues on the Greystones side.

Deputy Brady said “News that contacts have been signed to allow stabilizing work to commence on the Bray side of the Cliff Walk is welcome. The Cliff Walk was completely closed at the end of October last year following a very serious rock fall onto the path. The Cliff Walk had been partially closed two years ago following a landslide on the Greystones side.”

“The Cliff Walk is an important amenity for locals and tourists, so getting it reopened is really important. I hope that the stabilizing work can begin as soon as possible, this will allow for the reopening of that section of the walk.”

Deputy Brady reiterated concerns that have been voiced by Wicklow County Council officials that people are ignoring warnings not to use the Cliff Walk. He also gave an update on progress surrounding the damage on the Greystones side and work to rectify this.

“It is concerning that people are ignoring the warnings and are climbing over the palisade fencing that has been erected by the council to close off the walk,” Deputy Brady warned. “People are at risk of impaling themselves on the fence or getting injured by falling rocks.”

He added: “Officials from Wicklow County Council are engaged in a process of acquiring land to move the walk away for the section affected by the landslide in 2021. It is a frustratingly slow process and I hope that we will have some positive developments in the near future.”

“With this positive news on getting the work done on the Bray end, there needs to be a major push in getting the entire Cliff Walk reopened as soon as possible.”

The news comes after Iarnród Éireann and the National Transport Authority rejected a proposal to move the train line that runs parallel to the Cliff Walk inland to protect it from coastal erosion.

This move is likely to have impacted the Cliff Walk further, and now a €230million initiative called the East Coast Railway Infrastructure Protection Projects will begin instead.