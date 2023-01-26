Work on Arklow North Cycle and Pedestrian Scheme could be completed before March

Roadworks outside Arklow to facilitate the Arklow North Cycle and Pedestrian Scheme are set to be completed by the end of February or early March, according to an update from Wicklow County Council.

After beginning work on August 31 ton the R-772 Dublin Road, Arklow between M11 Junction 20 and Beech Road junction, the local authority put a traffic management system in place for the duration of the project, which they estimated would take approximately six months to complete.

Five months later, the local authority are on course to meet that target, news that is sure to delight Arklow commuters.

Once complete, the Arklow North Cycle and Pedestrian Scheme will provide two cycle lanes on either side of N11, from the junction of Beech Road heading north to the Skua Lighthouse roundabout, with one new footpath on the former Hills Garage side running parallel to the cycle lane.

Work on the proposed South Arklow Cycle and Pedestrian Scheme, which will upgrade the pedestrian and cycle facilities along the R-772, between M11 Junction 21, are due to commence shortly.

Existing cycle and pedestrian facilities at the Knockmore Roundabout on the outskirts of Arklow town will also be upgraded and approximately 3.2km of cycle track (1.6km inbound,1.6km outbound) and approximately 1.2km of pedestrian footpath will be constructed.

The proposed cycle tracks will be raised above the road level and will be separated from the carriageways using a precast kerb.

Reacting to Wicklow County Council’s latest update, Cllr Peir Leonard said: “Thank you to all the Arklow MD engineering staff and ground crews involved in making the Arklow North Cycle and Pedestrian Scheme happen.

“The Southern Arklow Exit footpath and segregated cycle lanes project is due to take approximately 12 months. This will be particularly welcome as many dwellings are without any safe pedestrian access into town.

"The compound for the scheme is currently being prepared and works are due to commence shortly. I’ve asked for a map outlining the exact scheme to be circulated.

“All of these schemes are additional investment into the town and, while their construction does cause disturbance, in the overall scheme of things Arklow is being improved greatly. I will keep you all posted.”