Work needs to begin to provide full-time fire service, Bray councillors warn

Preparations need to begin to create a full-time fire service in Bray, local councillors have said.

The issue was discussed during the June meeting of Bray Municipal District. Several protestors gathered outside the Town Hall ahead of the meeting to call for a full-time fire service in the town.

Cllr Joe Behan said he had been made aware the Greystones fire crew had arrived at the scene of a recent house fire in the vicinity of Bray Fire Station faster than the crew from Bray.

No one was injured in the fire, but the incident highlights the “serious problem with delays” and issues for retained firefighters travelling to the station, putting on their gear and heading to incidents.

“When a part time service from Greystones is on the scene before our service, there's a serious problem,” Cllr Behan said.

He suggested elected members meet with local retained firefighters to hear their views about the service.

Cllr Behan said it appears that the retained fire service is not working for Bray as well as it should, arguing that Bray needs to be a two pump fire station.

Cllr Behan said Bray is changing and with the development of more high rise buildings in the town and its outskirts, this would create new challenges for the fire service and planning must begin to meet these challenges.

Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy seconded Cllr Behan's proposal to consult with local firefighters.

She said councillors know that a full time fire service will not happen overnight, but want to see the process of planning for this to get under way.

Cllr Flynn Kennedy agreed with Cllr Behan’s view that the type of buildings in Bray are changing and this may require more complex responses to deal with fire.

Cllr Dermot ‘Daisy’ O’Brien said the scenario described by Cllr Behan was “alarming" for people living in the area.

He added that the situation would also have a effect on firefighters themselves, who may struggle with the possible consequences of delays.

"This should also motivate us to continue to look for a resolution,” Cllr O’Brien added.

District Manager Lorraine Gallagher said staffing issues are the responsibility of Wicklow County Council’s Chief Executive.

The district would put the request from councillors to meet firefighters to the local authority’s emergency services directorate.