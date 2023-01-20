Work begins on Ireland’s largest film and TV studio in Greystones

The Greystones Media Campus will be located in Killincarrig, Greystones.

A MAJOR milestone was reached this week when exploratory works began on the site in Greystones which is set to become Ireland’s Ireland's largest film and TV studio.

Greystones Media Campus, due to open in 2024, received planning permission last year for 670,000 square feet of studio space on 44 acres in Killincarrig.

The €300 million project is estimated to create 1,500 jobs once fully developed and has been billed as the most technologically advanced studio facility to come to Ireland.

Despite the largely positive news, local Councillor Derek Mitchell, in welcoming the beginning of works, did have one gripe.

"The Campus will contribute to the creation of may jobs and reduce the reliance on commuting, though it will be sad to see those fields go,” Cllr Mitchell said.

The site being used is currently not developed and Cllr Mitchell has been vocal before on preserving green spaces, though he has noted that developers do have a good landscape plan.

Hackman Capital Partners and partner Square Mile Capital Management have been selected to develop the proposed campus, which will house 14 film and TV studios, offices, and production buildings.

The two-phased development is a joint venture with the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), Ireland’s sovereign development fund and Capwell, a Sisk family investment vehicle. The total investment in the project is estimated at nearly €300 million.