Woodenbridge to Aughrim road closed after truck turned upside down

The R747 road from Woodenbridge to Aughrim was closed on Tuesday, November 2 for over six hours after a large tipper truck went off the road and down an embankment.

The incident, which took place near the Woodenbrdge Hotel, happened when the driver was driving went around a bend too quickly in the direction of Aughrim. The driver was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure but suffered no serious injuries.

The accident occurred at approximately 4.30 p.m. Road diversions caused significant delays for motorists who had to drive via Avoca or Ballycoog to get to Aughrim.

A heavy lifting rig arrived at the scene shortly after 8.30 p.m. to hoist the truck out of the embankment as it had turned upside down.

The road was reopened at 10.33 p.m.