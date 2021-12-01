Woodenbridge memorial committee lay wreath for WW1 soldiers​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Billy Byrne and Sarah Ryan lay the Woodenbridge memorial wreath with Jerry O Brien, Pat Kinsella, Mick McCarthy, Martin Healy, Henry Alexander, John Doran and Tom Curran.

The Woodenbridge memorial committee had a private ceremony to lay a wreath at the Wicklow World War One memorial park to commemorate the 1,192 men from the county who lost their lives during the War.

The planned public event, like in 2020, had been cancelled due to Covid concerns.

The memorial park was opened in September, 2014 by then-Minister for Foreign Affairs Charles Flanagan, TD.

It marked 100 years since John Redmond, MP delivered a speech at Woodenbridge to urge the Irish Volunteers to join the British Army during the war.

Chairman of the committee, Tom Curran, said: “We honour the people who died on our behalf on the Saturday closest to Armistice Day on November 11.

"We hope to get back to some sort of celebration next year and back to relative normality but that will depend on how the country is dealing with the pandemic.”

Billy Byrne and Sarah Ryan were joined by committee members Jerry O Brien, Pat Kinsella, Mick McCarthy, Martin Healy, Henry Alexander, John Doran and Tom Curran at the ceremony.