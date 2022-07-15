Woman’s body removed from Arklow’s North Beach

THE body of a woman aged in her eighties was recovered from the North Beach in Arklow on Thursday morning.

Four youngsters alerted the Gardaí at 11 a.m. having spotted what they suspected was a body near to the slip-way.

The scene was closed off by the Gardaí and the body was removed by Arklow RNLI and brought back to the Lifeboat Station, where she was pronounced dead.

It is suspected the deceased slipped and became stuck on the rocks.

The body was brought to Loughlinstown Hospital for a post-mortem.