Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.6°C Dublin

Woman’s body removed from Arklow’s North Beach

Arklow North Beach. Expand

Close

Arklow North Beach.

Arklow North Beach.

Arklow North Beach.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

THE body of a woman aged in her eighties was recovered from the North Beach in Arklow on Thursday morning.

Four youngsters alerted the Gardaí at 11 a.m. having spotted what they suspected was a body near to the slip-way.

The scene was closed off by the Gardaí and the body was removed by Arklow RNLI and brought back to the Lifeboat Station, where she was pronounced dead.

It is suspected the deceased slipped and became stuck on the rocks.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

The body was brought to Loughlinstown Hospital for a post-mortem.

Privacy