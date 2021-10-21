Wicklow

Woman rescued by mountain rescue teams after suffering serious injury in Wicklow mountains

R116 Coast Guard Helicopter was involved in Wednesday's rescue of an injured walker in Glendalough. Expand

wicklowpeople

WICKLOW’S Mountain Rescue teams responded to their 95th callout of the year on Wednesday after responding to an incident in Glendalough.

At 3.07 p.m. the Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and the Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue Team were tasked by the National Ambulance Service to aid a female walker who had sustained a serious leg injury while out walking.

The casualty was treated by National Ambulance and Mountain Rescue medics and was then airlifted by the R116 Coast Guard Helicopter and brought to hospital.

Both teams were stood down at 6.20 p.m.

